CBS broadcast finds hilarious solution for NCAA tournament audio issues (Video)

In the final minute of the first-round matchup between Michigan and Oklahoma State, things went silent.

Up five, Michigan was looking to inbound the ball and seal a win when the voice of CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson was heard on the broadcast in place of Jim Nantz, who was calling the game alongside Bill Raftery and Grant Hill.

Wolfson informed the audience that CBS was “having some audio issues” and did her best to fill in the blank space with play-by-play for the time being. Soon after, CBS found a funny, but effective solution for the remainder of the game: one microphone. For real.





Nantz explained that the network’s court-side equipment took “a bit of a power hit.” Hill later followed up a with a great line: “I feel like one of The Temptations here.” Too good.

andrewbucholtz: "I feel like one of the Temptations here." CBS NCAA Basketball Tournament: … https://t.co/I8FXLUYFUC pic.twitter.com/GLUKNROgD1 — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) March 17, 2017





Though it wasn’t the most ideal setup, Nantz, Raftery and Hill handled it like the broadcast veterans they are, finishing out the broadcast with flying colors. I bet they’re hoping the issues are fixed before the next game in Indianapolis tips off.

