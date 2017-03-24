Cavs end rocky road trip with visit to Charlotte

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on a trip that can considered eventful for various reasons. There was the rest controversy with stars LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love on Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers followed by a productive night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Then the trip moved in an ugly direction Wednesday with a disappointing performance against the Denver Nuggets after the team spent the previous day focusing on defense in practice.

On Friday, the Cavaliers conclude the trip with a visit to the Charlotte Hornets, who remain on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Cleveland (46-24) still holds the top spot in the East, but it hardly is a comfortable lead. After allowing 73 first-half points and 70 in the paint Wednesday in a 126-113 loss to the Nuggets, the lead is one over the Boston Celtics (46-26) and 3 1/2 over the Washington Wizards (43-28).

While the Cavaliers attempt to rebound from one of their worst defensive showings of the season, the Celtics will host the Phoenix Suns and the Wizards host the Brooklyn Nets. Then Cleveland meets the Wizards at home Saturday night.

The first order of business is to avoid allowing 50 percent shooting for the fourth straight game. Cleveland's defense was so ineffective that it forced six turnovers and allowed 35 assists.

The inability to get turnovers and allowing the Nuggets to move the ball at will continued Cleveland's negative defensive trends this month. Cleveland is allowing 109.9 points per game, has posted a defensive rating of 114 and is allowing a paltry 9.5 turnovers this month.

"We've just got to be better; we've got to be more physical," James said. "We've got to take the one-on-one challenge more seriously."

James, Love and Irving will play Friday night, which marks the one-year anniversary of a disappointing loss to the Brooklyn Nets that resulted in a team meeting that ultimately proved to be a turning point for the future champions.

To illustrate how poorly things went for Cleveland, James was a minus-30, which negated an 8-of-12 shooting night.

"We didn't play inspired basketball. Very rarely do you see that from us," Love said. "In the third quarter, we played hard but the rotations weren't there, help defenders weren't there. Too many offensive rebounds, too many extra possessions."

Irving scored 33 points Wednesday and, in the last two games, the point guard has 79 points on 26-of-43 shooting, including 10 of 15 from behind the arc. He has reached 20 points in his last 19 games since Feb. 1.

Charlotte (32-39) sits in 11th and is 2 1/2 games behind the Miami Heat. The Hornets are on their fifth winning streak of at least three games and can match a season high by beating Cleveland.

Charlotte's other four-game winning streak occurred Nov. 2-9 as part of an 8-3 start. The Hornets then went 16-30 over their next 46 games but are a respectable 8-6 in the last 14.

"I think they all know what they're playing for now," Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. "The last three games, we've been very good."

The positive trends continued Wednesday in a 109-102 road win over the Orlando Magic. Kemba Walker scored 22 points but it was Frank Kaminsky who shined in crunch time.

Kaminsky scored 13 of his 18 points in the fourth, when he was 4-of-4. Kaminsky returned March 13 from missing five games with a left shoulder injury and scored four points. But, in the last four games, he is averaging 16.5 points.

"I don't think there's any doubt in this locker room that we can still reach the playoffs," Charlotte forward Marvin Williams said. "We had our troubles earlier, but we're playing well now. There's no reason we can't do it now, but we have to keep winning."

Charlotte's remaining schedule might be among the toughest of any team. After facing Phoenix on Sunday, the last nine games are against opponents in playoff position.

"This gives us a chance," Walker said of the previous three games. "It gives us a reason to keep fighting. We have purpose. We have reason to still go after something. We have to keep fighting and hope things go our way."

Cleveland has won the last five meetings and nine of the last 10 since James returned to the Cavaliers in 2014. In Cleveland's 121-109 win in Charlotte on Dec. 31, James scored 32 points and Love added 28 to offset a 37-point showing by Walker.