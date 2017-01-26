Cavs brass responds to LeBron: 'We have enough on this team to win a championship'

LeBron James pulled no punches after the Cleveland Cavaliers’ disappointing Monday night loss to the Anthony Davis-less New Orleans Pelicans. In lamenting a run that had seen the defending NBA champions lose five times in seven games, the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player proclaimed his team “not better than last year, from a personnel standpoint” and “top-heavy as s***,” making it very plain that he believes the Cavs need an infusion of talent: “We need a f***ing playmaker.”

Despite an after-the-fact Twitter clarification (of sorts) that he wasn’t firing shots, James’ strong words certainly seemed to apply public pressure to David Griffin. The Cavaliers general manager pulled off midstream deals in each of the last two seasons — importing J.R. Smith, Timofey Mozgov and Iman Shumpert before the 2015 trade deadline, adding sniper Channing Frye at the 2016 deadline — to help propel Cleveland to the NBA Finals, but the NBA is a “what have you done for me lately?” kind of enterprise, and when James derides the Cavs’ roster as perilously thin, Griffin’s the one who must face the questions about how he plans to bulk it up.

Griffin told reporters before the Cavs’ Wednesday home game against the Sacramento Kings that he’d spoken with James about his remarks, that he found the suggestion that the organization might be “satisfied” with last year’s achievements to be off-the-mark, and that from where he sits, off-court self-satisfaction hasn’t been Cleveland’s problem. From Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com:

“The comment about the organization being complacent I think is really misguided,” Griffin said. “Organizationally there is absolutely no lack of clarity on what our goal set is. We are here to win championships and there is no other solution, there is no other outcome that is acceptable and there never has been. But in terms of the on-the-court complacency, I’ve seen a lot of that.” […]

“We’re a team that will create an opportunity for ourselves to have to dig out of a hole,” Griffin said. “We do it in every single game. It’s just how we are. We’re not good from the front. We’re much better when we’re the hunter. I see us every year put ourselves in position to have to fight out of something. It’s what we’ve done as a team and it’s hard for me to tell you we’re dealing with a lot of adversity when we’re No. 1 in the East. But we have a tendency to be our best when our backs are against the wall so I have no reason to believe that won’t be true now.”

More from Griffin, via Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

Griffin said he hadn’t spoken to majority owner Dan Gilbert about James’ comments, but the team’s executives were clearly irked. “It certainly wasn’t appropriate from a teammate perspective,” Griffin said. […]

Griffin said he doesn’t think James said outright that the organization was not committed to winning a title, but: “Anyone insinuating that this organization is about anything other than that would deeply upset me because ownership has invested in this at an absolutely historic level.”

Only Mikhail Prokhorov keeps Griffin from being dead-on there. Since LeBron’s return, Gilbert has ponied up for maximum-salaried contracts for James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, plus pricey deals for Tristan Thompson, Shumpert and Smith. The Cavs sent the league a $54 million luxury tax check after last season; even after the meteoric spike in this season’s salary cap due to the influx of money from the league’s $24 billion broadcast rights deal, Cleveland’s league-leading $127.5 million payroll means Gilbert is currently $14.3 million over the tax line, on the hook for another $27 million tax payment come the end of the season.

And yet, it’s the money the Cavs didn’t spend that seems to be at the top of James’ mind. Namely, what it would have cost to either retain reserve center Mozgov (who got a stunning four-year, $64 million deal from the Los Angeles Lakers) and backup point guard Matthew Dellavedova (who got $38 million over four years to join the Milwaukee Bucks) or replace them with more credible contributors than veteran-minimum center Chris “Birdman” Andersen (since lost for the season to a torn right ACL) and rookie second-round pick Kay Felder (on whom James, intending “no disrespect,” said the Cavs can’t rely “to help us win a playoff game right now”).

