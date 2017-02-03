Soccer-CAS rejects Jeonbuk's request to play 2017 ACL

SEOUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday rejected Jeonbuk Motors's appeal for provisional measures to allow the club defend their Asian Champions League title following the South Korean side's involvement in a 2013 bribery scandal.

The Asian Football Confederation said last month that the Entry Control Body (ECB), a judicial independent body, had disqualified them from the continent's premier club competition this season.

"At this stage, the challenged decision remains in force and the Korean club remains ineligible to participate in the AFC Champions League 2017," the CAS said in a statement. (Editing by Louise Ireland)