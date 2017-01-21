Carroll's 2 goals lift West Ham over Middlesbrough

The excellent Andy Carroll scored twice, bookending Middlesbrough's goal with first-half strikes that sent West Ham on their way to a 3-1 win at the Riverside on Saturday.

The Hammers began the game brightly and looked clearly the better side in the opening exchanges, and their superiority was confirmed in the ninth minute when Carroll shook off Bernardo Espinosa to meet Mark Noble's corner with a bullet header that gave Victor Valdes no chance.

Boro seemed to be shocked into life, and launched a sustained period of pressure as Adama Traore repeatedly ran down the right to supply dangerous balls into the box. Eventually in the 27th minute, Traore played in the overlapping Calum Chambers, who provided a perfect low cross for the unmarked Cristhian Stuani to slot home.

Carroll restored the Hammers' advantage just before the break, bundling a loose ball into the net after anticipating that Valdes might parry Michail Antonio's fierce 20-yard effort.

The chances continued to flow after half time, with first Manuel Lanzini and then substitute Jonathan Calleri producing powderpuff efforts when sent clean through on goal. At the other end, Aaron Cresswell knocked the ball off Stuani and against his own crossbar when attempting to clear a Traore cross.

Boro pressed hard in the final stages and were undone on the break when Calleri converted Lanzini's cutback with the help of a heavy deflection off Adam Clayton.