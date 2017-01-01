Carrington, Seton Hall steal 69-66 win from Marquette

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) -- Khadeen Carrington scored five of his 12 points on one extended possession in the final 30 seconds and Seton Hall pulled out a wild 69-66 win over Marquette on Sunday.

Katin Reinhardt, who had five 3s and 15 points in the first half, scored on a backdoor layup for his only points of the second half, putting Marquette up 66-63 with 38 seconds left. After a timeout, Carrington made a driving layup and was fouled with 26.9 seconds remaining.

When Carrington missed the free throw, Ismael Sanogo outhustled the Warriors for the rebound and was fouled. Sanogo missed the front end of the 1-and-1 but in a scramble, Carrington came up with the loose ball in the key and was fouled as he scored. His free throw made it 68-66 with 21.3 seconds to play.

Sanogo then made a steal with 10.7 seconds left and Carrington was fouled at 9.5 - making just one free throw. However Marquette turned it over near midcourt and time ran out.

Angel Delgado led Seton Hall (11-3, 1-1 Big East) with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Howard added 14 points for Marquette (10-4, 1-1).