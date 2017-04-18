Carrie Underwood Surprises Nashville Predators Fans With National Anthem Performance

Nashville Predators fans got a special surprise before their playoff game on Monday: Carrie Underwood!

The country star stepped on the ice ahead of the Preds' first-round Stanley Cup playoff against the Chicago Blackhawks to perform the national anthem. Underwood's husband, Mike Fisher, is captain of the Nashville NHL franchise, and she donned his #12 jersey as she belted out "The Star-Spangled Banner" in truly epic fashion.

Underwood also showed her team spirit on her nails, sporting a blue and gold manicure as she clutched the microphone and twirled a yellow Predators towel with Nashville mayor Megan Barry in front of the cheering crowd.

Last week, Fisher opened up about being traded to Nashville in 2011 in a blog for Derek Jeter's The Players' Tribune, admitting that he was "crushed" to get the news after more than a decade of playing for the Ottawa Senators -- until he learned that the team owner had consciously chosen to send him to Nashville to be with Underwood. The couple had tied the knot less than one year earlier.

"Talk about some life-changing words," he wrote. "I could have been going to 28 other cities, but I was actually going to Nashville, where I could finally be with my wife full-time."

