Carrie Underwood Surprised Her Husband's NHL Team with an Unannounced National Anthem: Watch

Carrie Underwood paid a surprise visit to her husband's NHL playoff game on Monday night (Apr. 17) to sing the National Anthem before the Nashville Predators' first-round Stanley Cup game against the Chicago Blackhawks. "Please rise and welcome seven-time Grammy winner and longtime Nashville Predators fan Carrie Underwood," the Bridgestone Arena announcer said to the crowd's delight before game three kicked off.

Underwood is married to Predators team captain Mike Fisher, whose #12 jersey she wore during her performance, which was accompanied by an Instagram snap in which she's sporting her Predators Smash cap. Also note: her nails are done up in the team's blue and gold colors.