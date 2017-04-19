Carrie Underwood Surprised Fans By Singing the National Anthem At Her Husband Mike Fisher's Hockey Playoff Game

From Redbook

In an epic wife move, Carrie Underwood took to the stage ice to deliver a performance of the national anthem that brought the house down at her husband Mike Fisher's Monday NHL playoff game.

The country singer surprised fans (and possibly her hubby - it's unclear whether he knew what his wife had planned) before the start of the Nashville Predators' game against the Chicago Blackhawks, in the first-round Stanley Cup playoff game (Fisher is the captain of Nashville's NHL team). The announcer introduced Underwood as a "7-time Grammy winner and longtime Nashville Predators fan," before she belted out the patriotic song as per pre-game tradition. The performance hadn't been announced to fans ahead of time.

The "Church Bells" singer's surprise performance wasn't her only show of support for her husband and his team - she was fully decked out, head to toe, in Predators gear. She showed off her "#PredsPride" last week, too, Instagramming a photo of her nails painted the team's blue and gold colors.

She also wore her husband's #12 jersey and showed off her Predators "Smash" cap on social media before the game.

Based on the performance audio alone, it's obvious that Underwood's performance (and her noticeable genuine enthusiasm) got the Predators fans hyped for the game. The team wound up winning in overtime, 3-2, giving them a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference quarterfinals.

Underwood, who has been married to Fisher since 2010, shares one son with him and recently opened up about her willingness to have a second child "on God's good timing."

