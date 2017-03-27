Carolina Hurricanes' promotion pokes fun at rescheduled home game

The Carolina Hurricanes have decided to poke some fun at the reason behind their Monday home game against the Detroit Red Wings.

The game was initially supposed to be played on Dec. 19 but was postponed until Monday because a compressor in the PNC Arena’s ice-freezing machine blew out. So fans are being treated to free Kona Ice snow cone outside of PNC Arena entrances before the game. The slogan for the promotion says “don’t have a meltdown.”

If there was a problem, yo, we'll solve it … ice ice baby: https://t.co/o8abods81K pic.twitter.com/cz0eg3e3L1 — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) March 27, 2017





The delay was tough for the Hurricanes at the time with members of the organization voicing their frustration.

“I don’t remember any issue similar to this, so it’s certainly frustrating,” Hurricanes general manager Ron Francis told the Raleigh News and Observer.

“It’s disappointing for both teams because we have to reschedule it,” Francis added. “It’s really disappointing for our fans, especially the people who were in the building tonight.”

Fortunately, the Hurricanes were eventually able to put the frustration of the postponement behind them and create a hilarious promotion out of it.

