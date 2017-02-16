Carmelo Anthony replaces injured Kevin Love on 2017 East All-Star team

After coming up short in the running for a starting spot and finding himself outside the coaches’ picks for the reserve corps, Carmelo Anthony had to come to terms with the fact that, for the first time in seven years, he wasn’t an All-Star. And you know what? Given how weird, stressful and taxing these last few months have been, he was fine with it.

“I got plans,” Anthony said after the Knicks’ Tuesday practice, according to Fred Kerber of the New York Post. “I would love to take this break and just utilize this break and my body and my mind and just get away from everything. I could utilize this break. If they call me, I’d consider it, but I would love to utilize this break.”

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Basketball contest now | Free NBA Yahoo Cup entry]

Well … um … bad news on that front, ‘Melo:

The Knicks' Carmelo Anthony will replace injured Kevin Love as an Eastern Conference All-Star, according to league sources. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 16, 2017





The NBA confirmed Stein’s report shortly thereafter, announcing that the New York Knicks forward had been named by Commissioner Adam Silver to replace Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, who just underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, on the Eastern Conference squad at Sunday’s 2017 NBA All-Star Game.

One popular potential prospect to replace Love, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, has been shelved of late with knee issues of his own. Instead, Silver went with Anthony, a veteran of nine previous All-Star Games, who has rebounded from a slow start to the season to weather the roiling absurdity of Madison Square Garden by averaging 25 points, 6.1 rebounds and three assists per game in 2017, shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from 3-point range to serve as one of the few bright spots on the moribund Knicks.

Kevin Love went down, so Carmelo Anthony came up. (AP) More

What specifically led Silver to select Anthony remains unclear. Perhaps it’s that Anthony got the highest number of fan votes of any Eastern frontcourt player available to play. Maybe it’s that ‘Melo was the eighth-place finisher when Eastern coaches picked their seven reserves. Or maybe this is just the commish’s way of saying, “Sorry things are so ridiculous where you work.”

Adam Silver decided to reward Carmelo Anthony for having to put up with all of those Phil Jackson Twitter shots & James Dolan's wackiness — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) February 16, 2017





… although, given the intensely high likelihood that Anthony will now spend his weekend fielding countless questions about whether he’d like to replace Love on another team before the Feb. 23 NBA trade deadline, this might not have been the kindest way of compensating ‘Melo for his pain and suffering.

[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

Whatever the case, Anthony will now make his eighth straight All-Star appearance, and his 10th overall … which means, of course, that the other prospective choices won’t be heading to New Orleans. Among those who could be considered snubs for the spot:

• Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who’s averaging a career-best 22.3 points per game for the red-hot Wiz;

• Dwight Howard, who’s quietly turning in his most productive season since he left Orlando for an Atlanta Hawks squad that’s sitting fourth in the conference;

• One of the Miami Heat’s inside-out duo of Hassan Whiteside, the NBA’s leading rebounder, and Goran Dragic, who’s producing like he hasn’t since his All-NBA 2013-14 campaign in Phoenix and was the engine of the Heat’s recent record-setting winning streak;

Read More