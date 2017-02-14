Cards right-hander Alex Reyes has sore elbow, will have MRI

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2016, file photo, ,St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Alex Reyes delivers during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, in Pittsburgh. A day after St. Louis pitchers and catchers reported to spring training, the Cardinals received some concerning news when heralded rookie Alex Reyes wasnt cleared yet by team doctors to throw. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes has a sore right elbow and will have an MRI.

The 22-year-old right-hander his major league debut last Aug. 9 and was 4-1 with a 1.57 ERA in five starts and seven relief appearances. His fastball averaged more than 97 mph.

Reyes, a candidate for the final spot in the starting rotation, had been feeling soreness in the days leading up to camp, St. Louis general manager John Mozeliak said Tuesday. Reyes' participation on the Dominican Republic's World Baseball Classic team is uncertain.

Adam Wainwright, Carlos Martinez and Lance Lynn are projected as the first three St. Louis starters, and Michael Wacha and Mike Leake also are candidates. Reyes could start the season in the bullpen in an effort to limit his workload.