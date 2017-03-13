Cardinals re-sign RB Ellington to one-year contract

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- The Arizona Cardinals have re-signed running back Andre Ellington to a one-year contract.

Ellington, the backup to David Johnson, has played all four of his NFL seasons with Arizona after being drafted in the sixth round out of Clemson in 2013.

A versatile 28-year-old back who also lines up at receiver, Ellington has been slowed by injuries in his pro career.

In four seasons with the Cardinals, he has rushed for 1,697 yards and nine touchdowns on 398 carries (an average of 4.3 yards per attempt) and caught 112 passes for 999 yards and three TDs.

Ellington is the only active player in the NFL with a rushing and receiving touchdown of at least 80 yards.

