Cardinals re-sign DT Frostee Rucker to 1-year deal

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- The Arizona Cardinals have re-signed Frostee Rucker to a one-year contract, retaining a veteran presence on the defensive line after losing Calais Campbell in free agency.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound Rucker has played 10 NFL seasons, the first six with the Cincinnati Bengals and the last four with Arizona after signing as a free agent with the Cardinals in 2013.

The 33-year-old defensive tackle appeared in 13 games last season with 25 tackles and a forced fumble.

His best season in Arizona was 2014, when he had a career-best five sacks and two forced fumbles.

In all, Rucker has appeared in 126 NFL games with 314 tackles, 20 sacks, eight forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and an interception.

