Cardinals place franchise tag on Chandler Jones

The Associated Press
Cardinals place franchise tag on Chandler Jones
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones (55) during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- The Arizona Cardinals have placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on outside linebacker Chandler Jones after failing to reach a long-term deal with the player.

The ''non-exclusive'' tag allows the Cardinals to continue negotiating with Jones through July 15. If another team makes him an offer, Arizona can either match it or receive two first-round draft picks.

Under the franchise tag, Jones would receive about $15 million for the coming season.

Acquired in a trade with New England a year ago, Jones had 11 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 15 tackles for loss last season

Jones has 25 1-2 sacks over the past two seasons, third-most in the NFL over that span.

---

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-NFL