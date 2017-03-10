Cardinals, OLB Chandler Jones agree to 5-year deal

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones smiles in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, in Los Angeles. The Cardinals have placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on outside linebacker Chandler Jones after failing to reach a long-term deal with the player. The "non-exclusive" tag allows the Cardinals to continue negotiating with Jones through July 15. (AP Photo/John Cordes, FIle)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- The Arizona Cardinals and outside linebacker Chandler Jones have agreed to a five-year contract.

The agreement comes after the Cardinals placed the franchise tag on Jones to prevent him from becoming a free agent.

The Cardinals acquired Jones in a trade with New England before last season, and general manager Steve Keim had said all along that the team would sign the player to a long-term contract.

Jones had 11 sacks last season with the Cardinals, along with four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 15 tackles for loss. He had 12+ sacks for the Patriots in 2015, making him one of three players with double-digit sacks in each of the past two seasons.

