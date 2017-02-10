Caps F Burakovsky to miss at least month with injured hand

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) -- Washington Capitals forward Andre Burakovsky is expected to miss at least a month with an injured right hand.

Capitals coach Barry Trotz said at practice on Friday that Burakovsy will not need surgery but will be out until mid- to late-March.

The NHL playoffs begin on April 12.

Burakovsky was hurt when he was hit by the puck while blocking a shot in the first period of the NHL-leading Capitals' 6-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

He is eighth on Washington with 29 points - 11 goals and 18 assists.

Trotz said Burakovsky would be replaced as the third line's right wing against visiting Anaheim on Saturday by Zach Sanford, who was called up from Hershey of the AHL this week.