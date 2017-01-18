Capitals are winning more, whining less at referees

FILE - In this May 4, 2016 file photo, Washington Capitals head coach Barry Trotz talks to Referee Jean Hebert, (15), during the first period of Game 4 against the Pittsburgh Penguins in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference semifinals in Pittsburgh. Shut up and play has been a mantra for the Washington Capitals lately. Too often early in the season players would harp on officials for missing a penalty or getting a call wrong. So coach Barry Trotz and veteran leaders made a concerted effort to tone down on the yapping. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) -- Shut up and play has been a mantra lately for the Washington Capitals.

Too often early in the season players would harp on officials for missing a penalty or getting a call wrong. So coach Barry Trotz and veteran leaders made a concerted effort to tone down on the yapping.

Even though the Capitals have taken their fair share of penalties, their bench has been quieter during an 11-game point streak and that's not a coincidence.

''You don't want to be known as the whiny team that the refs don't want to go by the bench because they're always going to get whined at from the players,'' right winger Justin Williams said. ''You don't want to have that reputation.''

Trying to nip that reputation before it gets out of control, players talked inside the locker room about officials being human beings. No one likes to get yelled or screamed at while doing their job, so show a little respect and maybe it'll get returned in kind.

Trotz and most around hockey will readily acknowledge just how difficult officiating an NHL game can be and compliment referees and linesmen for getting more calls right than wrong. He'll often apologize to referees later for yelling at them if they saw something he didn't.

But that doesn't mean everyone's always thrilled about officiating. Captain Alex Ovechkin expressed his displeasure about a couple of missed calls in their 8-7 overtime loss in Pittsburgh on Monday, including a high hit from the Penguins' Patric Hornqvist on T.J. Oshie in the second period and a trip by Sidney Crosby on him in overtime.

''Everybody makes mistakes,'' Ovechkin said Wednesday. ''Everybody have emotions. If it's 100 percent call and nobody make a whistle and don't make a call, of course everyone going to be mad and sad about it. But I think the captains and the coaches, we can talk to the referees, so that's what we should try to do.''

Trotz, Ovechkin and alternate captains Brooks Orpik and Nicklas Backstrom have the job of communicating with officials. Keeping the off-the-cuff yapping to a minimum has been part of Washington's recent success.

Given the Capitals' recent dominance at 5-on-5, not taking a reactionary penalty allows them to take advantage of their depth and wear opponents down. They're pretty good when they're not in the penalty box.

''I think controlling our emotions and having the right people talk all the time and focus on the right things can keep us more grounded, more on detail,'' Trotz said. ''I just think that's how we're going to handle it.''

Orpik said cutting back on mouthing off to officials can help players sharpen their focus on controllable aspects of the game. Oh, and they have long memories.

''If you yell and scream at them all game long, they might not give you the benefit of the doubt at the end of the game or the next game they have you they might say, 'Oh we got Washington again,' and before they even get to the game they're sick of us,'' Orpik said.

Perhaps sick of their own penchant for taking penalties, the Capitals don't want to put undue stress on goaltenders Braden Holtby and Philipp Grubauer and the players tasked with killing them off. Williams said the coaching staff and older players had to set the tone for how everyone else should treat referees and linesmen.

Most of the time that means just being quiet.

''Yelling at the refs, although spontaneously it may feel like the right thing to do, it never changes the call - never, ever - as much as you whine and moan about it,'' Williams said. ''I think you get more respect from the referees that way when you show them the respect, as well.''

NOTES: D John Carlson missed practice Wednesday with a lower-body injury and is considered doubtful to play Thursday in St. Louis, which would be his second consecutive game out of the lineup. Trotz said the team would consider recalling a defenseman on Thursday morning but isn't worried about going to St. Louis and Dallas with only 12 forwards ''because we have airplanes.''

