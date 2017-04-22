Capitals on the verge, as Williams does it again

Why wait for Game 7?

Justin Williams gave the Washington Capitals a 3-2 series lead in their incredibly competitive first-round matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 on Friday, threading a one-touch shot through the legs of Frederik Andersen 64 seconds into overtime to seal a 2-1 triumph.

The Capitals executed a perfect puck retrieval deep in the offensive zone to set up Williams winner, with Marcus Johansson digging it out for Evgeny Kuznetsov to spot the cutting veteran, who continues to make a habit of arriving at the right time in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It was the fourth time in five games that the Capitals and Maple Leafs required bonus hockey, with both teams now claiming two overtime wins apiece.

Capitals netminder Braden Holtby made 25 saves for the victory in his best performance in the series.

T.J. Oshie and Auston Matthews scored the only goals in regulation.