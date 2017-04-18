Capitals face their failures in falling behind Maple Leafs

What they hell happened to the Washington Capitals in their Game 3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs?

It was a third straight overtime game, and a second straight Toronto victory to take a 2-1 series lead. But the Capitals got the start they wanted on the road, and the game was back-and-forth for most of the way. Then they blew a 5-on-3 power play in the second period, the Leafs found new life and rallied from a two-goal deficit. Then just absolutely rolled the Capitals in the third period into overtime.

“We were on our heels. Not being confident. Not being assertive,” said defenseman Matt Niskanen after the game.

How can that happen?

“Good question,” was his terse reply.

The Capitals were in no mood for narratives after their Game 3 loss. The rest of the hockey world had that ‘here we go again’ feeling, but Washington swears that being down 2-1 to the lowest seed in the East after winning the Presidents’ Trophy ain’t no thang.

“I don’t think we’ve fallen into that mindset. We have trust in our abilities. We know what we’re capable of. That’s more of an outside the room-driven narrative,” said defenseman John Carlson.

“Just forget it, and move forward. It’s not over yet. We should have won this game. Made some mistakes. A couple of lucky bounces,” said captain Alex Ovechkin.

Should the Capitals have won this game?

Maybe. Obviously, any overtime game is one bounce way from victory. But those third-period penalties hurt. Some pretty underwhelming play from their defensemen hurt; Kevin Shattenkirk has one assist in three games, 13 shots on goal and has skated to a minus-3 thanks to plays like this:

Guess Orpik and Shattenkirk really, really wanted to defend that guy behind the net, leaving net front open. pic.twitter.com/CNsS8cqLKc — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) April 18, 2017





But there are some troubling trends for this team that led to this deficit.

One is a familiar refrain for Capitals fans: Their guy getting out-coached. Alan May of CSN Washington feels that Mike Babcock is schooling Barry Trotz right now, especially when it comes to keeping Alex Ovechkin off the ice:

“They cut his minutes this season to get him ready for the playoffs, and I’ve always thought that when you have the big players like that — he can truck, he can fly — you’ve got to get them warmed up, you’ve got to get their legs going,” May said. “He’s done everything he can; you’ve still got to put him on the ice. I don’t care about the penalties. Fifteen minutes throughout the entire game is not enough. He’s got to play more. Everybody’s going to point their fingers at that damn guy, and there’s a lot of guys that aren’t pulling their weight, but I’m telling you what, right now, Ovechkin is pulling his weight, Backstrom’s pulling his, T.J.’s pulling his, so, other players just need to step up. But I’ll tell you what, when you have the best goal scorer in hockey, and maybe the best line in hockey through the regular season, put ’em on the ice and let them do what they do. You have to score more goals to win the series and the Caps aren’t scoring the goals they need to win the series right now because the top line’s not where they need to be, and that’s on the ice.”

Another giant, honking problem? Faceoffs.

The Capitals are at their best when they swarm the offensive zone and maintain possession for multiple chances. This isn’t a counterpunch team – it’s a team that excels offensively (and by default, defensively) when it cuts the ice by two thirds.

Obviously, you need the puck to possess it, and through three games the Capitals are the worst faceoff team in the attacking zone in the playoffs: 39.1 winning percentage. They were at 50.4 percent in the regular season – middle of the pack, but not disastrous.

In this series, they’re basically handing the Maple Leafs the puck on a pillow in the Toronto zone. If that’s by design, perhaps so they can pressure a diminished blue line corps, OK then – it’s still not producing the desired results.

From JP:

To the extent that face offs matter, more generally, it’s at the extremes, in higher-leverage situations and over larger samples. The Caps have been extremely bad in some of these higher-leverage situations, but the sample size is still small and the Caps are still faring well, overall, in shot attempts.

