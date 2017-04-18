Cape Town City – Bidvest Wits Preview: Students visit City in top-of-the-table clash

The Citizens will welcome the Students to the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night

Cape Town City have vowed not to lose focus when when they face title rivals Bidvest Wits in a top-of-the-table clash in the Mother City.

The Citizens could stretch their lead at the summit by three points with victory over their the Students.

However, the Students don’t want to lose sight on the run-in either and they know that the only way to stay in the race is to derail City.

City coach Eric Tinkler is wary of their approach, which will be very direct with a lot of crosses into the box which is usually preceded by aerial play.

“I think they’ll play a direct game with lots of balls into the box,” Tinkler told the media.

City beat Wits 3-2 in the first round, and they will use this result as motivation ahead of the encounter.

A lot of has changed since then though, as both sides are scoring goals at will, particularly City.

They have scored eight goals in their last two games, and Gavin Hunt will have to come up with a solid game plan to keep their attacking players at bay.

Captain Lebogang Manyama, who scored a brace against Wits in the first round, has warned that they will have to concentrate for the full 90 minutes.

“What happened in the first round happened, it will never change. They probably have the best squad in the PSL at the moment because whoever they can put on can do the job” Manyama told Goal.

“It’s one of the games where we have to concentrate for 90 minutes because we’re playing against a team that can surprise you with anything on the day,” Manyama said.

City will have to be wary of Daine Klate on the wings as well as James Keene whose physical presence has given the majority of defenders a terrible headache.

In saying that, Hunt’s men will have to look out for Manyama’s ability to move all over the pitch and create something out of nothing in addition to the speed of winger Aubrey Ngoma, who has been creating goalscoring opportunities for his teammates.

City welcome back midfielder Ronald Putsche from suspension, while the Clever Boys come with a clean bill of health.