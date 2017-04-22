Cape Town City aiming for a top three finish in the PSL, says coach Eric Tinkler

Tinkler has downplayed the Citizens' PSL title chances and he believes that the Students are the favourites to win it

Following Cape Town City's 1-1 draw with Bidvest Wits in midweek, the Citizens remained at the summit of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) table.

But City coach Eric Tinkler continues to downplay talk of the Mother City-based club winning the title.

The 46-year-old believes that Wits are in pole position to win the league title due to their lack of Cup football.

"Wits must have the edge in the title race because they are out of the (Nedbank) cup,” Tinkler told Sport24.

“He (coach Gavin Hunt) has got a good time now to recover.

"This weekend I'm sure he's going to give the guys two days off which he wouldn't have had they been in the cup. So, I think they are definitely favourites. Sundowns are obviously still involved in the Caf and we know what those journeys are like," he added.

Meanwhile, Tinkler has lauded City’s achievements so far, and stated that they would be happy with a top three finish in the league.

"We've achieved above our expectations for this season," Tinkler said.

"We're playing now to try and break our own records, every day we pitch up for training, every day we pick a point we break our own records so there’s no pressure there.

"We would obviously want to finish in the top five, we would love to finish in the top three, who knows?

“Maybe we do win the league a lot can still happen,” Tinkler concluded.