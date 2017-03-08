Canadiens edge Canucks in OT for 6th straight win

Montreal Canadiens center Torrey Mitchell (17) celebrates his goal past Vancouver Canucks goalie Ryan Miller (30) during first period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, British Columbia, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Paul Byron scored at 1:13 of overtime and the Montreal Canadiens extended their winning streak to six games with a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

Torrey Mitchell also scored the Atlantic Division-leading Canadiens, who are 7-2 since head coach Claude Julien was hired. Montreal won 3-0 at home against the Canucks on Nov. 2.

Goalie Carey Price made 27 saves. He has a shutout and only five goals allowed in his past five games - all wins.

Michael Chaput scored for the Canucks, who had a modest two-game win streak snapped and are seven points back of St. Louis for the second wild-card spot. Vancouver goalie Ryan Miller made 36 saves.

Despite Vancouver coming out aggressive in the first period, outshooting Montreal 5-1 in the opening minutes, it was the Canadiens who scored first. Andrei Markov, from the blue line, whipped the puck at the net and Mitchell redirected it in at 3:57.

Nikolay Goldobin, making his Vancouver home debut after being traded a week ago from San Jose, had two quality chances against a sprawling Price, but couldn't tie it with four minutes left in the first.

The Canucks sustained pressure on Price in the second, but the Montreal netminder again made the necessary saves, including a partial breakaway shot from Brendan Gaunce mid-period.

Montreal's Alex Galchenyuk had a prime chance from the slot, while on the power play, but Miller was equally impressive, as the shot count tilted 26-15 for the Canadiens after two.

Price made a spectacular glove save on Markus Granlund eight minutes into the third, prompting chants of ''Carey, Carey'' to erupt in the upper deck.

But the Canucks broke through at 7:11 when Edler's wrist shot from near the blue line was redirected by Chaput over Price's blocker.

Alex Biega had the game on his stick with a minute to go and room in the slot, but Price made the stop to push overtime.

NOTES: D Brandon Davidson made his Canadiens debut since being acquired in a trade with Edmonton. ... Canadiens center Brian Flynn left the game in the second period and did not return. ... Montreal was without Alex Radulov (lower body) and Tomas Plekanec (upper body). ... The Canucks were without Loui Eriksson (knee).

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Road trip continues on Thursday against the Flames, who have won seven in a row.

Canucks: Five-game homestand continues as they host the Islanders on Thursday night.