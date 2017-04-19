Canadian media on Capitals; Flames planting doubt; 'end of an era' in Chicago? (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.



• Yet another classic (?) Phil Kessel tattoo. People know these last forever, right? [@exceliorrr]

• Wow, the Canadian media sure is taking the Capitals loss to heart. [Washington Post]

• ‘How Barry Trotz can help Auston Matthews score.’ [RMNB]

• Three storylines being talked about by the Washington Capitals fan base ahead of Game 4. [Japers’ Rink]

• Bruce Arthur: When the Toronto Maple Leafs were down, they trusted their system and abilities to come out on top. [The Star]

• End of an era for the Chicago Blackhawks? The magic of years past appears to be gone. [Chicago Sun-Times]

• Mike Yeo’s strategy in the playoffs appears to have the St. Louis Blues shooting from the outside. It’s working. [St. Louis Game Time]

[Follow Puck Daddy on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

• Zach Parise recalls the advice of his late father as the Minnesota Wild face potential elimination. [Star Tribune]

• The Calgary Flames are hoping to plant the seed of doubt in the mind of the Anaheim Ducks. [Sportsnet]

• Should Randy Carlyle go with Jonathan Bernier or John Gibson for Game 4? [OC Register]

• The Boston Bruins are on the hunt for a solution to the problem that is Erik Karlsson. [Bruins Daily]

• The Ottawa Senators need to stop ‘shooting themselves in the foot.’ [Silver Seven Sens]

• From the Boston perspective: Health, not a horrible call, are why the B’s are down to the Sens in the series. [Boston Sports Desk]

• Great insight into why USA Hockey struggles to build a gold medal winning roster for men’s World Championships. [ESPN]

• The Vegas Golden Knights will broadcast select games in Spanish on ESPN Deportes 1460-AM to reach out to a broader local base. [Las Vegas Sun]

• The University of North Dakota president would happily reinstate the women’s hockey team if its supporters came up with a $60-million check to finance it; a plan he calls ‘unrealistic.’ [Grand Forks Herald]

• Buffalo, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and Boston get the next four years of Frozen Four bids. [College Hockey News]

• Guess what? Steve Yzerman still isn’t going back to the Detroit Red Wings. [Raw Charge]

• History of the coaching carousel in the NHL with current head coaches. [Buffalo News]

• Fantasy hockey: Jonathan Huberdeau or Jonathan Drouin – which one is the better own? [Dobber]

• Finally, slow clap to this CBJ fan for getting John Tortorella on the dog filter on Snapchat. No surprise, he doesn’t like it. [@makennabirddd]





– – – – – – –

Jen Neale is an editor for Puck Daddy on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email her at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or follow her on Twitter! Follow @MsJenNeale_PD.