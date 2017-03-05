Campbell's late goal leads Blackhawks over Predators 5-3

Nashville Predators left wing Viktor Arvidsson, right, of Sweden, celebrates with Filip Forsberg (9), also of Sweden, after Arvidsson scored his second goal of the game against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Brian Campbell scored with 1:05 remaining to lead the Chicago Blackhawks over the Nashville Predators 5-3 on Saturday night for their seventh straight win.

Patrick Kane scored twice, including an empty-netter after Campbell's goal, and Jordin Tootoo and Jonathan Toews also scored for Chicago. Corey Crawford made 32 saves.

Viktor Arvidsson scored twice and Calle Jarnkrok also had a goal for Nashville, which has lost two straight.

With time winding down in the third and the score tied at 3, Toews had the puck on the right wall in the Nashville zone. He sent a pass to Campbell in the slot, where he beat goaltender Juuse Saros with a wrist shot. Saros made 28 saves.

Kane scored the game's first goal at 16:23 of the opening period. With Chicago on a power play, Kane beat Saros on the far side with a wrist shot from the left faceoff dot.

Tootoo made it 2-0 at 11:03 of the second after Nashville defenseman Yannick Weber blocked Brent Seabrook's slap shot from the center of the blue line. Tootoo picked up the puck and moved to the low slot, where he beat Saros with a wrist shot.

The goal was the first point in 28 games this season for Tootoo, a former Predator.

Arvidsson halved the Chicago lead 1:17 later. Skating across the Chicago blue line, he was able to tip the puck away from Seabrook and then gained position on Duncan Keith before beating Crawford with a wrist shot to the stick side.

Toews and Jarnkrok traded goals in the final minute of the second, with Toews striking on the power play at 19:03 on the power play and Jarnkrok responding 14 seconds later.

Arvidsson scored his second of the game at 4:13 of the third. Ryan Johansen carried the puck into the Chicago zone on the right side. At the top of the faceoff circle, he left a drop pass for Arvidsson, who skated to the lower part of the circle and beat Crawford with a sharp-angle wrist shot on the short-side.

NOTES: Chicago won four of the five meetings with Nashville this season. ... Predators D Ryan Ellis missed the game with a lower-body injury from Thursday night in Montreal. He was replaced by Anthony Bitetto, who had been a healthy scratch in Nashville's last 13 games. ... Kane had nine points (three goals, six assists) in five games against Nashville this season. ... With two assists, Chicago LW Richard Panik extended his points streak to eight games.

