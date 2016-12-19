Cam Atkinson: Power Play Stud

Another week, another trove of power play excellence. Let's get to it!

Seven, count them seven players tied for the lead in points last week with three each. Victor Hedman, Zach Werenski, Artemi Panarin, Cam Atkinson, Sam Gagner, Justin Schultz, and Alexander Wennberg. Here's why that's interesting: it solidifies their ability to be consistent contributors, and Schultz's value will continue to rise now that Kris Letang and Trevor Daley have been lost for "weeks".

For the season, Atkinson is matched by Claude Giroux of the power play points column with 15. Wennberg sits alone with 13 helpers, and Leon Draisaitl and Wayne Simmonds share the goals lead with eight.

Pittsburgh and Columbus led Week 10 with five power play tallies, as the Sharks were the only team to acquire 20 opportunities. Lastly all teams have reached double-digit conversion rates, with the Islanders ranking last at just 12.8%.

ANAHEIM

Cam Fowler: 9 points (4 goals) in 112:12 of power play time this season

Corey Perry: 12 points (2 goals) in 107:59

Sami Vatanen: 9 points (2 goals) in 103:53

Ryan Getzlaf: 12 points (a goal) in 102:29

Ryan Kesler: 13 points (7 goals) in 101:08

Antoine Vermette: 3 points (2 goals) in 54:40

The Ducks went 3/10 on the power play during the 10th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 25/103 or 24.3%. Is this a repeat? The Ducks went 3/10 last week as well. As you would expect, Perry and Getzlaf leads with three points, while Perry takes the cake with two goals in that span. It's Shea Theodore however that ranks sixth in total ice time with 13:10, plus a goal and three shots. Vermette ranks ninth in time with 8:07 plus a goal, but his primary contribution is his seven-for-nine mark at the dot.

ARIZONA

Oliver Ekman-Larsson: 8 points (3 goals) 122:41 of power play time this season

Radim Vrbata: 4 points (2 goals) in 84:41

Martin Hanzal: 4 points (2 goals) in 72:07

Max Domi: 4 points (a goal) in 69:54

Alex Goligoski: 3 points 69:54

Shane Doan: 2 points (a goal) in 44:53

The Coyotes went 2/10 on the power play during the 10th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 13/89 or 14.6%. It's Anthony DeAngelo however that ranks second on the team in scoring with the man-advantage with six points (and two goals) across 44:41 of playing time this season. His pair of points matches Ekman-Larsson and Tobias Rieder in the five games since losing Domi.

BOSTON

Torey Krug: 5 points in 108:51 on the power play this season

David Krejci: 6 points (2 goals) in 104:30

Patrice Bergeron: 2 points (a goal) in 92:28

Ryan Spooner: 3 points (2 goals) in 85:46

David Backes: 4 points (2 goals) in 82:50

Brad Marchand: 5 points (a goal) in 80:08

The Bruins went just 1/13 on the power play during the 10th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 13/99 or 13.1%. This is the fourth time over the last five weeks Boston has managed one or fewer power play goals, which certainly constitutes a slump by now. The problem? Besides, as you know, not using David Pastrnak enough with four goals and five points in 59:01 this season, is the awful combination of poor puck luck and stagnation. It's tough to control for one's fortunes, so perhaps shaking up the top-six above holds the key.

BUFFALO

Rasmus Ristolainen: 12 points (a goal) in 104:12 of power play time this season

Sam Reinhart: 6 points (2 goals) in 98:28

Kyle Okposo: 12 points (4 goals) in 95:54

Matt Moulson: 10 points (7 goals) in 84:01

Ryan O'Reilly: 9 points (3 goals) in 77:44

Brian Gionta: 1 point that 55:10

The Sabres went 1/4 on the power play during the 10th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 22/96 or 22.9%. In case you're wondering, Moulson's lone PPG of the week was assisted by Gionta and Evander Kane. Through nine games for Jack Eichel, the dynamic sophomore has stagnated at just four points and two goals with 28:09 of man-advantage time. But I wouldn't jump the ship yet, something tells me he's the real deal.

CALGARY

Mark Giordano: 5 points (a goal) in 102:54 of power play time this season

Sean Monahan: 7 points (4 goals) in 102:10

Troy Brouwer: 6 points (2 goals) in 97:08

Dougie Hamilton: 3 points in 81:45

Johnny Gaudreau: 7 points (a goal) in 81:14

T.J. Brodie: 4 points (a goal) in 80:15

The Flames went 3/9 on the power play during the 10th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 18/106 or 17%. Mark that two quality weeks in a row for Calgary, as they've now gone 7/19 over the last two weeks. First the goaltending solidified in Chad Johnson, and now the man-advantage is coming around too. Oh and Gaudreau returned as well, he and Monahan lead the team with five points though Monahan has all three goals. The numbers suggest Monahan is leading the way, and he is, but who could discount the impact Gaudreau has on his ability to dictate play.

CAROLINA

Justin Faulk: 5 points (a goal) in 74:10 on the power play this season

Jeff Skinner: 11 points (4 goals) in 71:15

Victor Rask: 6 points (3 goals) in 70:20

Teuvo Teravainen: 7 points (3 goals) in 68:45

Noah Hanifin: 6 points (2 goals) in 64:11

Lee Stempniak: 4 points (2 goals) in 59:12

The Hurricanes went 3/10 on the power play during the 10th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 20/92 or 21.7%. So who led Carolina this week? Well that Skinner guy with two goals (Teravainen had the other), and, once again, Derek Ryan with a pair of helpers. In fact, Ryan ranked third on the team in time with 9:34, just 16 seconds behind Skinner for the lead. The Ryan Express won't last forever, but if your pool is deep enough, he's worth picking up while it lasts.

CHICAGO

Patrick Kane: 9 points (2 goals) in 131:27 of power play time this season

Duncan Keith: 6 points in 120:15

Artemi Panarin: 9 points (5 goals) in 119:28

Brent Seabrook: 8 points (2 goals) in 110:28

Artem Anisimov: 6 points (3 goals) in 91:48

Jonathan Toews: 4 point (a goal) in 69:51

The Blackhawks went 3/9 on the power play during the 10th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 19/105 or 18.1%. Ahh, now the pieces are beginning to fall into their proper place. Kane and Panarin lead with points, while Kane presents the dish to Panarin's goals. Marian Hossa, by the way, hasn't tallied a power play point since Nov. 11th, a span of 19 games.

COLORADO

Tyson Barrie: 5 points in 97:16 in power play time this season

Nathan MacKinnon: 6 points (a goal) in 92:07

Mikko Rantanen: 6 points (2 goals) in 77:44

Matt Duchene: 6 points (2 goals) in 77:02

Jarome Iginla: 5 points (2 goals) in 73:54

Mikhail Grigorenko: 3 points in 58:54

The Avalanche went 1/12 on the power play during the 10th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 16/97 or 16.5%. Gabriel Landeskog in his five games back since returning on Dec. 10th, has seen just 6:53 of action with only a pair of shots on net. Don't worry, he'll work his way back into the fold in due time.

COLUMBUS

Zach Werenski: 11 points (3 goals) in 84:24 of power play time this season

Nick Foligno: 11 points (5 goals) in 78:32

Alexander Wennberg: 14 points (a goal) in 78:25

Cam Atkinson: 15 points (6 goals) in 77:27

Sam Gagner: 10 points (5 goals) in 75:00

Brandon Saad: 1 point (goal) in 47:58

The Blue Jackets went 5/10 on the power play during the 10th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 23/83 or 27.7%. Atkinson and Gagner posted a pair of goals each as Saad scored the other marker, but it's a quartet of players who share the lead with three points; Atkinson, Gagner, Wennberg, and uber-rookie Werenski. Now through 10 weeks this is what Columbus is, a highly efficient and top-loaded team. If this were Joe Thornton & Co. In San Jose, would we question it so much? Time to give credit where credit is due.

DALLAS

Tyler Seguin: 13 points (7 goals) in 123:09 of power play time this season

Jamie Benn: 10 points (5 goals) in 119:14

John Klingberg: 6 points in 115:15

Patrick Eaves: 8 points (5 goals) in 106:49

Jason Spezza: 8 points (a goal) in 85:12

Devin Shore: 3 points in 75:27

The Stars went 1/10 on the power play during the 10th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 20/121 or 16.5%. Eighteen of their 20 goals are tallied above, with just Dan Hamhuis and Brett Ritchie's goals remaining. While we all know Dallas is a top-heavy team, especially with their injury troubles, but a more diversified portfolio could go a long way towards success.

DETROIT

Mike Green: 4 points (a goal) in 109:34 of power play time this season

Henrik Zetterberg: 4 points (a goal) in 103:45

Gustav Nyquist: 2 points in 97:45

Tomas Tatar: 1 point in 91:29

Frans Nielsen: 7 points in 83:28

Dylan Larkin: 3 points (all goals) in 81:02

The Red Wings went 0/11 on the power play during the 10th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 14/108 or 13%. Mark it now six straight weeks with two or fewer power play goals, going 6/67 or 8.9% over that span. After launching out to a hot start, Thomas Vanek has gone Motor City-level cold in December with just one point since returning to the team. Suffice it to say, Detroit needs to make some changes.

EDMONTON

Connor McDavid: 12 points (a goal) in 106:40 of power play time this season

Milan Lucic: 11 points (3 goals) in 101:25

Jordan Eberle: 9 points (3 goals) in 96:37

Leon Draisaitl: 13 points (8 goals) in 96:05

Oscar Klefbom: 4 points (a goal) in 87:37

Andrej Sekera: 5 points 75:51

The Oilers went 2/10 on the power play during the 10th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 24/108 or 22.2%. Not seen here is Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, oh, there he is! He sits seventh on the team in total time at 75:13 with three goals and five points. As outstanding as McDavid has been, and is, Draisaitl perhaps has hauled more weight with the man-advantage. He's the only player with more than three goals, leads with 25 shots, and has won 42 of 75 draws to greatly out-pace his teammates. In fact, McDavid has taken just 18 total face-offs, winning eight.

FLORIDA

Aaron Ekblad: 4 points (2 goals) in 106:25 of power play time this season

Keith Yandle: 6 points (a goal) in 103:35

Aleksander Barkov: 6 points (a goal) in 95:57

Jaromir Jagr: 6 points (3 goals) in 93:09

Vincent Trocheck: 4 points (a goal) in 93:05

Reilly Smith: 4 points (3 goals) in 81:49

The Panthers went 3/10 on the power play during the 10th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 16/108 or 14.8%. Jonathan Marchessault still leads the team with seven points and three goals, though he's played just three games in December, with the most recent being on the 13th. Nick Bjugstad is still stuck at a single point with four shots and 15:41 total time. Something will have to give if Florida is to turn things around.

LOS ANGELES

Drew Doughty: 5 points (a goal) in 106:20 of power play time this season

Jeff Carter: 6 points (4 goals) in 92:57

Tyler Toffoli: 3 points (2 goals) in 87:00

Anze Kopitar: 4 points in 85:29

Alec Martinez: 4 points (a goal) in 72:36

Jake Muzzin: 1 point (a goal) in 70:04

The Kings went 0/8 on the power play during the 10th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 14/93 or 15.1%. Marian Gaborik, who was a healthy scratch on Sunday, has stagnated a tad. He's still at just a goal and an assist through nine games with 13:30. But it's his single shot on net that's the worry. If one of Tanner Pearson, Nic Dowd, Dustin Brown, or even Gaborik himself can heat up, it'll go a long way towards the Kings' woeful man-advantage.

MINNESOTA

Ryan Suter: 7 points (2 goals) in 87:03 of total power play time this season

Eric Staal: 5 points (a goal) in 75:33

Charlie Coyle: 3 points 74:35

Matt Dumba: 3 (a goal) in 70:04

Mikko Koivu: 4 points in 66:14

Mikael Granlund:6 points (a goal) in 62:51

The Wild went 2/6 on the power play during the 10th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 14/84 or 16.7%. Zach Parise has chimed in with three points (with a goal) in 59:48 and 12 shots. But it's Nino Niederreiter who sits tied with Coyle with a trio of tallies on just five shots in 52:18. Minnesota is what they are, a team that fights hard just to score a single goal.

MONTREAL

Shea Weber: 10 points (7 goals) in 111:10 of power play time this season

Andrei Markov: 8 points in 89:47

Max Pacioretty: 4 points (2 goals) in 83:43

Alexander Radulov: 7 points (2 goals) in 82:18

Andrew Shaw: 3 points (a goal) in 74:28

Brendan Gallagher: 2 points in 72:37

The Canadiens went 0/10 on the power play during the 10th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 19/98 or 19.4%. Well ain't that a pinch, Montreal loses Shaw and their power play goes listless. Since losing him on the 12th, Jeff Petry has seen a major spike in his time. He ranked second at 6:59, while Alex Galchenyuk, who sits tied with Markov for second on the team in power play points, mysteriously didn't see a shift with the man-advantage. As cookey as Michel Therrien can be, even I'd expect that to change.

NASHVILLE

Roman Josi: 8 points (2 goals) in 99:52 of power play time this season

Ryan Johansen: 10 points (3 goals) in 92:55

P.K. Subban: 7 points (3 goals) in 85:07

Filip Forsberg: 3 points in 84:39

James Neal: 5 points (2 goals) in 81:44

Mike Ribeiro: 5 points (2 goals) in 78:32

The Predators went 1/8 on the power play during the 10th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 21/106 or 19.8%. Captain Mike Fisher still leads the team in goals with four and chimes in with nine points in 73:11 of time, he also continues to have won more face-offs than anyone else has taken. Subban didn't play on the 15th, and didn't travel with the team eastward to Philadelphia and New Jersey. The big beneficiaries in the one game? Viktor Arvidsson and Ryan Ellis, who both posted 4:33, the same amount of time as Ribeiro. At least one of them should be available in your pool.

NEW JERSEY

Travis Zajac: 5 points (2 goals) in 89:06 of power play time this season

Damon Severson: 7 points in 85:25

Adam Henrique: 2 points (a goal) in 81:59

Kyle Palmieri: 7 points (2 goals) in 77:38

Taylor Hall: 7 points (4 goals) in 71:45

P.A. Parenteau: 2 points in 71:26

The Devils went 1/7 on the power play during the 10th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 15/98 or 15.3%. Michael Cammalleri has posted four points with a goal in 62:02. Pavel Zach meanwhile has just a trio of points with a goal in 43:34. We all know the man-advantage runs through Hall and Cammalleri with Severson walking the line, but if ones more player, any of them, can help chip in, that'll go a long way in the Garden State.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

John Tavares: 6 points (3 goals) in 101:20 of power play time this season

Nick Leddy:5 points (a goal) in 93:54

Josh Bailey: 4 points (a goal) in 89:57

Ryan Strome: 2 points (a goal) in 77:09

Andrew Ladd: no points in 75:28

Brock Nelson: 4 points (a goal) in 66:13

The Islanders went 1/9 on the power play during the 10th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 11/86 or 12.8%. What is Ladd even still doing on the man-advantage? There are other forwards around the league who don't appear to provide much and rest in their team's top-six, but none as little as Ladd. He has eighth shots, and by the way, deflections that reach the net count as shots. Shane Prince for example, who has played 25:49 on the power play, has a goal and two points with five shots. #PowerPlayPrince #ThePrinceofAllPowerPlays

NEW YORK RANGERS

Ryan McDonagh: 6 points (a goal) in 109:20 of power play time this season

Mats Zuccarello: 4 points (2 goals) in 90:48

Brandon Pirri: 6 points (4 goals) in 86:31

Derek Stepan: 6 points in 84:12

Chris Kreider: 6 points (4 goals) in 71:32

Jimmy Vesey: 6 points (4 goals) in 66:26

The Rangers went 0/7 on the power play during the 10th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 21/100, or, y'know, 21%. So who else has six points, you ask? Rick Nash, that's who, with four goals as well. It's like there's a trend on Broadway or something. What's probably not a trend however, at least not in the short term, is Pirri's consecutive healthy scratches over the weekend. Coach Alain Vigneault wants more production, but it overlooks the fact that he leads all Blueshirts with 12 shots this month in eight, not 10, games. McDonagh and Kevin Hayes follow with nine and seven, respectively.

OTTAWA

Erik Karlsson: 11 points (a goal) in 114:16 of power play time this season

Mark Stone: 10 points (5 goals) in 94:10

Mike Hoffman: 10 points (5 goals) in 88:24

Derick Brassard: 3 points (a goal) in 84:47

Kyle Turris: 4 points (a goal) in 82:51

Dion Phaneuf: 6 points (2 goals) in 82:23

The Senators went 2/9 on the power play during the 10th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 17/101 or 16.8%. So who were the big beneficiaries of Hoffman's suspension? Bobby Ryan and Ryan Dzingel, that's who. But they're usually next in line anyway. They combined for 10:37 with no shots on net. Unfortunately, the Sens just don't have many options outside of the usual suspects.

PHILADELPHIA

Claude Giroux: 15 points (4 goals) in 131:47 of power play time this season

Jakub Voracek: 13 points (2 goals) in 131:26

Wayne Simmonds: 14 points (8 goals) in 130:30

Shayne Gostisbehere: 9 points (a goal) in 125:24

Brayden Schenn: 13 points (6 goals) in 119:57

Mark Streit: 6 points (a goal) in 73:56

The Flyers went 0/4 on the power play during the 10th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 28/120 or 23.3%. With so little man-advantage time, there isn't much to report on. Streit will miss another week, and it looks like Ivan Provorov and Michael Del Zotto are splitting the difference in making up the loss of the veteran blue liner. Expect that to continue.

PITTSBURGH

Evgeni Malkin: 12 points (4 goals) in 122:25 of power play time this season

Phil Kessel: 12 points (3 goals) in 120:30

Kris Letang: 9 points (a goal) in 105:40

Sidney Crosby: 10 points (7 goals) in 99:26

Patric Hornqvist: 8 points (5 goals) in 83:06

Justin Schultz: 5 points (a goal) in 64:521

The Penguins went 5/19 on the power play during the 10th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 24/116 or 20.7%. With Letang and Trevor Daley out for a while, Schultz will get all the opportunity he can handle as he anchors the blue line on the power play. Brian Dumoulin appears to be next in line, as he saw 8:58 in just four games with a point over the last week. Olli Maatta, for those curious, saw just 25 seconds of time. Dumoulin has a goal and 26 points in 124 career games with just one point on the man-advantage. Which, if nothing else, means he's probably available in your league.

SAN JOSE

Brent Burns: 9 points (3 goals) in 118:25 of power play time this season

Joe Thornton: 8 points in 115:52

Joe Pavelski: 11 points (3 goals) in 113:24

Logan Couture: 7 points (6 goals) in 106:13

Patrick Marleau: 5 points (2 goals) in 103:43

Marc-Edouard Vlasic: 3 points (a goal) in 68:14

The Sharks went 3/20 on the power play during the 10th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 18/103 or 17.5%. Well, that's weird. We'll probably never see the Sharks, or at least not this iteration of them, succeed at a 6% clip on the man-advantage again. They're now 4/28 over the last two weeks. With Joel Ward's benching over the weekend, and Timo Meier's summons, at least we can see that coach Peter DeBoer is willing to make some changes.

St. LOUIS

Kevin Shattenkirk: 13 points (5 goals) in 109:08 of power play time this season

Vladimir Tarasenko: 14 points (4 goals) in 102:55

Paul Stastny: 6 points (2 goals) in 90:03

Alexander Steen: 7 points in 82:50

David Perron: 5 points (2 goals) in 81:34

Robby Fabbri: 6 points (3 goals) in 81:08

The Blues went 2/5 on the power play during the 10th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 23/105 or 21.9%. The boys from the Loo have rounded into shape nicely, and probably haven't been given enough credit for that after losing Backes and Brouwer over the summer. After the six above, the usual cast of Alex Pietrangelo, Jaden Schwartz and Colton Parayko come in with quality stats of their own, posting six, six, and four respectively.

TAMPA BAY

Victor Hedman: 11 points (2 goals) in 94:53 of power play time this season

Alex Killorn: 5 points (2 goals) in 93:01

Tyler Johnson: 8 points (4 goals) in 90:56

Nikita Kucherov: 10 points (4 goals) in 90:07

Brayden Point: 5 points (2 goals) in 85:56

Ondrej Palat: 4 points in 80:33

The Lightning went 3/11 on the power play during the 10th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 26/114 or 22.8%. Vladislav Namestnikov picked up another 6:55 of time, but didn't put on a shot and is still without a point. Jonathan Drouin meanwhile skated 9:18, good for fifth, with a goal and two points. He trailed only Hedman's three points over the last week.

TORONTO

Auston Matthews: 8 points (3 goals) in 80:13 of power play time this season

Tyler Bozak: 3 points (a goal) in 79:34

Jake Gardiner: 5 points (2 goals) in 79:23

Mitch Marner: 5 points (a goal) in 78:59

James van Riemsdyk: 5 points (4 goals) in 78:42

William Nylander: 11 points (4 goals) in 74:28

The Maple Leafs went 2/11 on the power play during the 10th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 17/93 or 18.3%. Nazem Kadri also chimes in at five points with three goals, ranking seventh in time on 67:51. Toronto is now just 3/21 over the last two weeks of action, and this is the type of up-and-down swings we'll all have to endure as the kids mature.

VANCOUVER

Henrik Sedin: 7 points (a goal) in 106:28 of power play action this season

Daniel Sedin: 7 points (4 goals) in 102:58

Brandon Sutter: 5 points (3 goals) in 98:00

Loui Eriksson: 4 points (2 goals) in 82:55

Troy Stecher: 4 points in 69:38

Ben Hutton: 4 points (a goal) in 63:32

The Canucks went 2/8 on the power play during the 10th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 14/95 or 14.7%. My what a breath of fresh air Stecher has been. Those totals above, along with 19 shots which is second only to Daniel Sedin, in just 23 games. He's the real deal, and you should go pick him up immediately.

WASHINGTON

Alex Ovechkin: 9 points (6 goals) in 122:54 of power play time this season

John Carlson: 8 points (a goal) in 100:43

Nicklas Backstrom: 13 points (2 goals) in 99:35

Marcus Johansson: 7 points (3 goals) in 83:13

Justin Williams: 4 points (2 goals) in 76:37

Evgeny Kuznetsov: 4 points in 76:12

The Capitals went 4/9 on the power play during the 10th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 19/97 or 19.6%. Jakub Vrana has been a pleasant surprise in nine games so far. The rookie has posted two points with a goal and four shots with 13:49 of time. If anyone can help subsidize Washington's inconsistent, if not oft-successful, depth it may be him.

WINNIPEG

Dustin Byfuglien: 4 points in 122:56 of power play time this season

Blake Wheeler: 6 points (a goal) in 106:08

Mark Scheifele: 5 points (3 goals) in 104:00

Patrik Laine: 9 points (7 goals) in 99:57

Nikolaj Ehlers: 4 points (a goal) in 93:02

Adam Lowry: 3 points (a goal) in 65:59

The Jets went 0/3 on the power play during the 10th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 16/109 or 14.7%. With just three opportunities, not much has changed or been revealed over the last week. For what it's worth Winnipeg ran a slightly different top-six as well. Byfuglien played 3:28; Bryan Little was next at 3:24; Laine skated 3:08; Marko Dano had 3:07; Josh Morrissey skated 3:06; and Scheifele played 2:57. They combined for no goals on six shots.