California-LSU Preview

LSU bounced back from a poor season last year to return to the NCAA Women's Tournament.

California survived a poor conference season this year to get into the tournament.

Both teams are happy to continue their recent history of playing in the big dance as the No. 8-seeded Tigers (20-11) and the No. 9-seeded Golden Bears (19-13) meet in a first-round game in the Oklahoma City Regional on Saturday in Waco, Texas.

Both teams felt some anxiety as they waited to hear for sure that they had received at-large bids.

"This team has worked extremely hard to put themselves in this position to see our name called," LSU coach Nikki Fargas said. "We're just excited to still be able to play some more basketball."

The Tigers suffered a series of injuries as they compiled a 10-21 record in 2015-16 and are now making their 25th trip to the NCAA Tournament. They are 16-3 in first-round games, having won 16 straight before losing to South Florida in the first round of the 2015 tournament in Tampa, Fla.

"We didn't have any doubts about ourselves," LSU's Rina Hill said. "But we knew we had to bounce back. We put a lot of pressure on ourselves, but we embraced it, too. I didn't want to leave LSU and not make the tournament in my last two years."

Cal had its best start in school history, winning its first 13 games, but then went 6-12 in the Pac-12 and finished tied for seventh in the league. The Bears beat Southern California before being eliminated by No. 6 seed Oregon State in the conference tournament.

"Sticking together and sticking to the process when it isn't easy, that's college sports," Cal coach Lindsay Gottlieb said. "This is the next step in that process.

"When you got past the 30,000-foot view and got into the details, I thought we had a pretty good case against the other bubble teams. At the same time, I didn't feel good until our name was called."

All that matters now is that both teams are in the tournament. The winner will most likely face No. 1 seed Baylor, which faces No. seed 16 Texas Southern, on Monday on Baylor's home-court.

"If you want to be one of the best teams in the country, you've got to go out and beat one," Fargas said.

LSU and Cal have met just twice with each team winning once. The most recent meeting ended with the Bears prevailing 73-63 in the 2013 Sweet 16 in Spokane, Wash.

This is Cal's fifth appearance in the tournament in the last six seasons. It has reached at least the second round in each of its last six appearances in the NCAA Tournament, including a trip to the Final Four in 2013.

"I want our players to enjoy being selected, but we're also here to win games," Gottlieb said. "I think our conference has prepared us for anything.