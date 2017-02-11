California Golden Seals story told in new documentary

Shortly after an interview about the California Golden Seals for a documentary, Wayne Gretzky looked at several colorful looking team artifacts on a table in the room where the segment was filmed.
The first NHL game Gretzky had watched live was between the Golden Seals and Maple Leafs in Toronto and he found himself drawn to the way the team looked on the ice according to filmmaker Mark Greczmiel.
“When he was leaving, everybody who I interviewed, I tried to bring a Seals t-shirt or a cap or anything and as he was getting up after we did the interview and took pictures, he saw some of the Seals schwag on the table and goes, ‘oh’ Because he mentioned how much he liked the original Seals uniforms,” Greczmiel said. “So I told him I brought some stuff for him and he took a beanie. He said, ‘this will be great. I’ll be playing golf at Pebble Beach, so I can wear it up there.’ So if you see a guy who looks like Wayne Gretzky wearing a Seals beanie, that’s probably him.”
Gretzky’s interview about the Seals was one of the many banner moments for Greczmiel during this two-plus year journey to make a documentary about his favorite team. Greczmiel, a Vancouver native who moved to the Bay Area as a child and caught his first Seals game when he was nine, released his project earlier this week on iTunes. It’s called “The California Golden Seals Story.”
Greczmiel now lives in Studio City, California and traveled the continent to speak with several former Seals players. He used an Indiegogo page to raise funds for the project, which helped pay for some of the fees involved with the film. Greczmiel has worked in show business for quite some time, producing “E! True Hollywood Story” and other television shows. During the making of this documentary, he continued his day job producing “Case Closed with A.J. Benza,” but tried to spend as much time as possible to make sure he accurately portrayed the Golden Seals and their history.
“I’ll probably never make my money back. The fundraising didn’t raise everything for that, so I’m still quite a bit in the hole financially. I doubt I’ll ever make my money back that I put into it. But that being said it has been one of the most gratifying projects I’ve ever worked on,” Greczmiel said. “I’m extremely proud of it, so I’m very happy with that. I wouldn’t mind doing some more stuff like this down the road. My inspiration was shows like ESPN’s “30 for 30,” it was more in depth.”
During the project, Greczmiel was amazed by the support he received from former players, as well as hockey fans who felt nostalgic for the Seals – a team that only played nine seasons from 1967-68 through 1975-76 and never finished over .500.
“I was surprised at how many people contacted me like from Canada or the East Coast and said, ‘hey, I remember seeing the Seals because that was the only team I could get tickets to’ or ‘I loved those white skates and I loved the crazy uniforms’ or ‘I always felt sorry for them.’ So that kind of stuff started popping up, so it wasn’t just California based,” Greczmiel said.
Greczmiel said he found assistance from more official sources as well, such as broadcast media and the NHL as he tried to procure footage to better tell the Seals’ story.
“I had to get a licensing agreement with the NHL to show broadcast game footage, so they were helpful with that. That took a bit of time because there were a lot of moving parts to that. And then at the last minute, the New England Sports Network, they provided some broadcast game footage of the Seals playing against the Bruins, which was really helpful,” Greczmiel said. “A lot of places – they gave me the footage for free or at greatly reduced prices. KPIX, the CBS affiliate in San Francisco, I used a lot of their old news footage and they gave it to me at half price, which was wonderful. So many people gave me their pictures for free and they said, ‘hey I want to tell the story,’ and that really helped.”
The history of the Golden Seals is one that involves a lot of lovable losing and Greczmiel explored this in the film. But he also tried to show that there were positive memories on-ice as well, such as a big shutout win over the Bruins that led to a reward of a suit and steak dinner from owner Charlie Finley.
The film also noted the often strange and sometimes revolutionary nature of the marketing around the Seals, such as their white skates and the decision of Finley to put names on the backs of his players’ jerseys.
“I don’t think there’s a lot of people clamoring to hear about the Kansas City Scouts or the Colorado Rockies, some of the other teams that aren’t around anymore. But the Seals were kind of a novelty,” Greczmiel said. “They were an NHL hockey team in California. They had the white skates, they had the crazy uniforms, they had an owner who was for a number of seasons, Charles Finley, nobody knew what to make out of him.”
Greczmiel said the reaction to his project has been “extremely, extremely good,” which has given him some relief with how the project turned out.
“Three or four players have emailed me. Marshall Johnston, who was a Seals player and coached them, he said he missed the All-Star Game because he started watching the film and he watched the whole thing,” Greczmiel said.
In early January, Greczmiel was in attendance at SAP Center when the San Jose Sharks honored the Golden Seals and their legacy in the Bay Area. Greczmiel said he couldn’t believe response of local fans and Sharks players towards the Seals.
“The Sharks did just a magnificent job with that. There were six Seals players who attended and a couple of the radio announcers and I brought my camera – I have a six minute video on YouTube about that night, showing players. I think all those players weren’t quite sure at how they would be received and if anybody would really care. But everybody who came to that game got a Seals t-shirt and they set up the players, and a long table with memorabilia and when they opened the doors, these players were mobbed,” Greczmiel said. “People were like five deep waiting for autographs. People brought sticks that players had signed in the 70s and told them ‘look at this, you signed this back in 1973’ and the players were just genuinely touched. They then made a pre-game ceremony where they introduced the players, and I was right next to the Sharks players, and they were all pounding their sticks into the boards as they introduced the players and it was really nice.”
The Sharks also helped push his film, and Greczmiel was grateful for this.
“They did a wonderful job with that,” he said.
Now that the documentary has been released, Greczmiel can sit back and enjoy seeing people learn more about his favorite team through his eyes. He is happy that his film can be easily watched on iTunes, but as someone who works in television, he hopes that one day it can show up on a network somewhere.
“I’ve worked in TV my whole life,” Greczmiel said. “I’d love to sit down at home and watch it on a TV network, that would be great.”
