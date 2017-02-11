California Golden Seals story told in new documentary

Shortly after an interview about the California Golden Seals for a documentary, Wayne Gretzky looked at several colorful looking team artifacts on a table in the room where the segment was filmed.

The first NHL game Gretzky had watched live was between the Golden Seals and Maple Leafs in Toronto and he found himself drawn to the way the team looked on the ice according to filmmaker Mark Greczmiel.

“When he was leaving, everybody who I interviewed, I tried to bring a Seals t-shirt or a cap or anything and as he was getting up after we did the interview and took pictures, he saw some of the Seals schwag on the table and goes, ‘oh’ Because he mentioned how much he liked the original Seals uniforms,” Greczmiel said. “So I told him I brought some stuff for him and he took a beanie. He said, ‘this will be great. I’ll be playing golf at Pebble Beach, so I can wear it up there.’ So if you see a guy who looks like Wayne Gretzky wearing a Seals beanie, that’s probably him.”

Gretzky’s interview about the Seals was one of the many banner moments for Greczmiel during this two-plus year journey to make a documentary about his favorite team. Greczmiel, a Vancouver native who moved to the Bay Area as a child and caught his first Seals game when he was nine, released his project earlier this week on iTunes. It’s called “The California Golden Seals Story.”

Greczmiel now lives in Studio City, California and traveled the continent to speak with several former Seals players. He used an Indiegogo page to raise funds for the project, which helped pay for some of the fees involved with the film. Greczmiel has worked in show business for quite some time, producing “E! True Hollywood Story” and other television shows. During the making of this documentary, he continued his day job producing “Case Closed with A.J. Benza,” but tried to spend as much time as possible to make sure he accurately portrayed the Golden Seals and their history.

“I’ll probably never make my money back. The fundraising didn’t raise everything for that, so I’m still quite a bit in the hole financially. I doubt I’ll ever make my money back that I put into it. But that being said it has been one of the most gratifying projects I’ve ever worked on,” Greczmiel said. “I’m extremely proud of it, so I’m very happy with that. I wouldn’t mind doing some more stuff like this down the road. My inspiration was shows like ESPN’s “30 for 30,” it was more in depth.”

During the project, Greczmiel was amazed by the support he received from former players, as well as hockey fans who felt nostalgic for the Seals – a team that only played nine seasons from 1967-68 through 1975-76 and never finished over .500.

“I was surprised at how many people contacted me like from Canada or the East Coast and said, ‘hey, I remember seeing the Seals because that was the only team I could get tickets to’ or ‘I loved those white skates and I loved the crazy uniforms’ or ‘I always felt sorry for them.’ So that kind of stuff started popping up, so it wasn’t just California based,” Greczmiel said.

Greczmiel said he found assistance from more official sources as well, such as broadcast media and the NHL as he tried to procure footage to better tell the Seals’ story.

“I had to get a licensing agreement with the NHL to show broadcast game footage, so they were helpful with that. That took a bit of time because there were a lot of moving parts to that. And then at the last minute, the New England Sports Network, they provided some broadcast game footage of the Seals playing against the Bruins, which was really helpful,” Greczmiel said. “A lot of places – they gave me the footage for free or at greatly reduced prices. KPIX, the CBS affiliate in San Francisco, I used a lot of their old news footage and they gave it to me at half price, which was wonderful. So many people gave me their pictures for free and they said, ‘hey I want to tell the story,’ and that really helped.”

