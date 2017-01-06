Caleb Brantley becomes 5th Florida player to enter NFL draft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Florida defensive tackle Caleb Brantley is leaving school early and entering the NFL draft, joining four teammates in forgoing their final year of college eligibility.

Brantley announced his departure Friday in a lengthy letter posted on SEC Country, saying ''like many kids, this was always a dream for me.''

A junior from Winter Haven, Florida, Brantley grew up in ''poverty-stricken neighborhoods'' while his father was in and out of prison and his mother worked ''two or three jobs at a time.'' He moved in with his grandmother and earned a scholarship to Florida.

He excelled this season, notching 31 tackles that included 9 + for a loss.

Brantley joins cornerback Jalen Tabor, cornerback Quincy Wilson, linebacker Alex Anzalone and offensive tackle David Sharpe in turning pro early.

---

