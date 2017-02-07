Calculating Bruins; Konecny out 4-6 weeks; Hitch thanks fans (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.



• The way the Boston Bruins are handling the firing of Claude Julien is a ‘complete embarrassment.’ [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

• The calculated effort of the Bruins organization to sweep the Julien firing under the Patriots’ confetti littered rug speaks volumes about management within the organization. [Days of Y’Orr]

• Things just got more difficult for Philly: Travis Konecny out 4-6 weeks with a lower body injury. [Flyers]

• Ken Hitchcock thanks fans for their ‘unwavering support’ while he was in St. Louis. [STL Live]

• Jimmy Howard plays his second game with the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday and could stick around for a third as he continues to rehab his injury. [M Live]

• Sitting at 997 career points, Sidney Crosby maintains his perspective on how many he could have had by now without head injuries that put his future in jeopardy. [Tribune Live]

• Ondrej Pavalec opens up about his journey back to the Winnipeg Jets and the NHL. [Sportsnet]

• The Vegas Golden Knights are entered in the draft lottery and guaranteed at least a top six pick in each round of the NHL Entry Draft. Team GM George McPhee believes the NHL did the franchise a huge favor by doing so. [The Sin Bin]

• Questions about his future continue to swirl around John Tavares; however, he remains focused on the present. [Islander Insight]

• A good hockey fight is all about timing. [Tampa Bay Times]

• 19-year-old rookie Matthew Tkachuk’s childhood idol was Sidney Crosby (feel old?!). Tonight Tkachuk gets the opportunity to go up against his hero. [Calgary Sun]

• After Zach Werenski played his last game at Joe Louis Arena, the Michigan kid penned a letter to the famed rink recalling the lifetime of memories he’d built up while there. [Blue Jackets]

• “This is a story about fire and ice, hockey homelessness, and black players in pink jerseys.” [Color of Hockey]

• Using Hayley Wickenheiser as a measuring stick for greatness in women’s hockey is tricky. [FanRag Sports]

• Willie Desjardins pledged his allegiance to the players on the Vancouver Canucks power play. That’s not going so well when the team is on the road. [Canucks Army]

• Why the New York Rangers should take a chance on acquiring Jarome Iginla. [The Broadway Boozeshirts]

• Looking ahead in the Colorado Avalanche’s rebuild to next season’s defensive pairings. [Mile High Sticking]

• Mid-season report on the top two Los Angeles Kings prospects. [Mayor’s Manor]

• Breaking down the design esthetics of the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins goalie masks for the Stadium Series game in a couple weeks. [Hockey By Design]

• “Being gay and playing hockey.” [Anaheim Calling]

• 20 years after playing with the Montreal Canadiens, current Brampton Beast forward David Ling looks back on his career. [EOTP]

• Self-proclaimed “grandma rookie,” Carlee Campbell was surprised to be named one of the CWHL All-Star Game captains. [Ice Garden]

• Fantasy hockey: Gustav Nyquist and nine other players trending upward. [Dobber]

• Ideas on how presentation could be improved in NHL18. [Operation Sports]

• Finally, we could all use a smile. Watch this young Detroit Red Wings fan meet her favorite player, Danny DeKeyser. Her reaction is priceless.





