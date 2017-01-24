Cal hires former Fresno St. coach DeRuyter as new DC

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) -- California hired former Fresno State coach Tim DeRuyter as defensive coordinator on Justin Wilcox's new staff.

Cal also announced Monday that Marques Tuiasosopo will be the new passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach and Gerald Alexander will be defensive backs coach.

DeRuyter is a longtime defensive coach who spent four-plus seasons as head coach at Fresno State before being fired last season. DeRuyter had been defensive coordinator at Texas A&M before joining the Bulldogs.

Tuiasosopo is a former star at Washington who later played in the NFL for the Oakland Raiders and coached at Washington, USC and UCLA.

Alexander is also a former NFL player who coached the secondary at Montana State last season.

