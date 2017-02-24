Cabrera investigated for causing injuries to ex-partner

FILE - In this June 17, 2016 fiel photo, Angel Cabrera, of Argentina, watches his putt on the first hole during the rain delayed first round of the U.S. Open golf championship at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa. Argentine authorities said Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, that Cabrera has been charged with assaulting his former partner Cecilia Torres Mana. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel,File)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) -- Former U.S. Open and Masters champion Angel Cabrera is being investigated for allegedly causing ''minor injuries'' to his ex-partner.

A spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office in Cordoba in western Argentina told The Associated Press on Thursday that Cabrera had been interviewed and released. He was not expected to offer more testimony, the office said.

The ex-partner Cecilia Torres Mana accused Cabrera of striking her, threatening her, and then attempting to run her down with a van. The events allegedly took place on Dec. 21 in the city of Villa Allende in the western province of Cordoba, where both reside.

The prosecutor's office said the case is still under investigation.