Busch, Logano meet with NASCAR officials in Phoenix

Kyle Busch is introduced before an NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- The first face-to-face meeting between Kyle Busch and Joey Logano since last week's post-race scuffle in Las Vegas is over.

The two drivers were summoned to a 15-minute session Friday with NASCAR officials as everyone involved tried to put the pit road brawl to bed. Busch even attempted to turn the attention only to this weekend's racing at Phoenix International Raceway.

Busch said almost nothing as he emerged from the meeting. He answered every question by repeating ''everything's great.''

Logano initiated a phone conversation with Busch on Tuesday. He said after the meeting it was good to sit-down with his former teammate and explain the on-track incident at Las Vegas was ''an honest mistake.''

Are the two OK? Logano says only time will tell.