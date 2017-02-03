Burnley-Watford Preview

Unstoppable at home, but dreadful on the road. That's been the modus operandi for Burnley this season, and they'll try once more for their first road win this season in Premier League play Saturday at Vicarage Road against a Watford side coming off a landmark victory.

Despite taking just one point from 10 road matches, the Clarets (9-2-12) are comfortably mid-table in 10th place because they've been unassailable at Turf Moor. Burnley pushed their winning streak in all competitions there to seven matches with a 1-0 victory over Leicester City on Tuesday. Sam Vokes' tally three minutes from time consumed all the talking points because many felt he committed a handball in the build-up.

The Wales international, however, protested that description and said any such contact came about inadvertently.

"It wasn't intentional on my part. It's just one of those things you react to and I managed to hook it in," Vokes told the team's official website after scoring his third goal in four matches. "Luckily the ball dropped to me in the box and I managed to finish it."

Getting that home form, or even any home luck, to carry to the road has proven elusive for the Clarets. They have been ghastly outside Turf Moor with only four goals scored to 22 shipped. Burnley were unlucky not to have scraped out a point at the Emirates against Arsenal on Jan. 22 as Alexis Sanchez converted a penalty at the death to consign the Clarets to a 2-1 defeat.

Still, they are a side with only two goals in the run of play and one clean sheet from 10 road matches. Burnley amassed only 17 shots on target in the first nine before testing Petr Cech with seven in the loss to the Gunners.

Despite all their road woes, Burnley are on pace to be the first Premier League team to avoid relegation without a road win since Coventry City went 0-7-12 outside Highfield Road and finished 14th in 1999-2000.

The task for a first road win was made all the tougher Thursday when manager Sean Dyche confirmed midfielder Steven Defour will be sidelined with a hamstring injury. The Belgium international has been an influential figure in Burnley's improved overall form, and Dyche is hoping it is only a short-term injury.

"We are waiting on further news," the manager said. "We will let that settle down until we know the length of time he will be out, but it's certainly not a few days. It could be beyond a couple of weeks, we'll wait and see."

The Clarets did make some moves before the close of the transfer window, acquiring Robbie Brady and Ashley Westwood from Championship sides Norwich City and Aston Villa, respectively. Burnley reportedly paid a club-record £13 million for Brady, and the two have the potential to play a role in this match.

"They have got links here both of them, through some of our players, so we expect them to settle down pretty quickly," Dyche said. "They are fit and well so they are in contention for what we do, certainly as a squad, because they have both been playing actively."

Watford themselves took a huge step forward from the relegation battle by doing something Burnley could not - defeat Arsenal at the Emirates. The Hornets were two to the good inside a quarter-hour on goals by Younes Kaboul and Troy Deeney, and they held out for a famous 2-1 victory - their first league win over Arsenal since 1988.

The win vaulted Watford up to 13th in the table, though more importantly, it also served as a fitting send-off for former manager Graham Taylor, who died Jan. 12 and was laid to rest Wednesday.

"I think the first-half performance would be something GT would be very proud of," Deeney told the team's official website after Watford ended a seven-match winless spell in league play. "The result is the best thing we can give to him and his family.

"We dug in during the second half and got the result we deserved. It was a case of taking it to the opposition and making our fans realise we really wanted it."

The Hornets were also busy before the close of the January window, but they were sellers and not buyers. The most notable move was out-of-favour striker Odion Ighalo moving to Chinese side Changchun Yatai for a reported £20 million.

It completed a stunning fall from grace for the Nigeria international, who was instrumental in Watford gaining promotion with 20 goals in the 2014-15 season and then keeping the Hornets afloat last term with 15. But Ighalo, who had just two goals in 20 matches in all competitions this campaign and none since Sept. 10, failed to duplicate last season's chemistry with Deeney.

