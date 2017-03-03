Burnley-Swansea City Preview

They say the turn of a new calendar year brings renewed hope to people. It certainly appears that has been the case for Swansea City, who have turned over a new leaf since the dawn of 2017.

The Swans will try to keep the positive vibes flowing Saturday against visiting Burnley.

After toiling in the relegation zone for most of the season, the Swans (7-3-16) have won four of their seven matches in 2017 to sit 16th and two points shy of the drop zone.

Paul Clement appears to be the correct man for the job following the ill-timed hiring of former U.S. men's national team coach Bob Bradley. Clement has his squad playing with confidence as they head into the final three months of the season.

Last week's 3-1 loss to leaders Chelsea should not dent their confidence much. The Swans fell behind on 19 minutes then collected an equaliser from Fernando Llorente on the stroke of halftime. They were ultimately overwhelmed by a superior squad in the second 45 minutes.

Clement said he can feel his players' desire to do well as they head into a crucial period.

"I am learning every day about my players," he said. "They are very focused - they have been right from the start. They have shown a very professional attitude and they are very, very hungry to stay and play at this level.

"We have the three games in March and then we begin April with a game against Middlesbrough. We are all very aware that it is a very crucial period of four games, but all we are focusing on for the moment is Burnley. We have just come through a tough run of games but we have picked up a good number of points, and we will try to do the same thing on Saturday."

It's been a season of mixed results for Sean Dyche's Burnley, but they head into March in 11th place. The Clarets (9-4-13) do find themselves riding a three-match winless streak in league play.

Dyche's boys did well last time out to grab a point against Hull City after falling behind to a 72nd-minute thanks to an equaliser four minutes later through Michael Keane.

The visitors will have some injuries to overcome as midfielder Steven Defour is set to sit with a hamstring problem. Winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson remains sidelined with a knee injury and Ashley Barnes is also missing as he serves a one-game suspension for his dismissal last weekend.

Swansea have won all three of their previous Premier League meetings with the Clarets, all by a 1-0 scoreline. Burnley have never beaten Swansea at Liberty Stadium and their last win in Swansea came in December 1995, a 4-2 win in the third tier at Vetch Field.