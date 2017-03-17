Burnley-Sunderland Preview

It's getting late for Sunderland, who find themselves at the bottom of the Premier League table heading into Saturday's tilt with Burnley at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland (5-4-18) earned their best victory of the season - a 4-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace on Feb. 4 - but since have lost three straight matches without scoring a single goal.

Sunderland did manage three shots on target in their last league game, but conceded 67 percent of possession to Manchester City in the 2-0 loss March 5. The Black Cats have just 19 points, six adrift of 17th-place Crystal Palace.

Despite the struggles, captain John O'Shea believes the club must stick together and continue to fight.

"The last few years when we've been able to stay up it's been because the atmosphere in the dressing room has been positive," O'Shea said. "We stuck together and we've been able to cope with difficult times and come through.

"We've been able to deal with the pressure and put good runs together at vital times - and we're going to need to be able to do it again this season. The manager has big decisions to make because if the squad is fully fit he has to leave people out of the team, and it's making sure everyone realises it's for the benefit of everyone and not just the individual - that's the key to it.

"And, literally, just taking each game as it comes because you can pick up surprise points on the way where people are thinking 'I didn't think they'd get a point today' and that's a big boost. But the biggest thing is the squad being together."

Burnley (9-4-15) come into the clash in decent position as Sean Dyche's boys find themselves in 12th place. However, they will need to turn things around as they enter amid an 0-2-3 slump.

Dyche's club also has yet to win a Premier League match away from Turf Moor (0-2-12) this season. They gave a good account of themselves last time out, despite falling to a 2-1 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield.

"We've put ourselves in a good position but there's a long way to go," goalkeeper Tom Heaton."There are 10 games left and it's important we go and kick on from here.

"There's no patting anyone on the back here. There's a lot of work still to be done and we are embracing the journey. We want to see where we can go. There's no resting on any laurels or anything like that. We are trying to step on and keep moving up that table."

Sunderland and Burnley meet for the fourth time in all competitions this season, the first time they've met four times in a campaign since 1978-79. Burnley have yet to lose to Sunderland in their three meetings this season, winning two and drawing the other.

The Black Cats have won five and lost none of their last eight home games against Burnley in all competitions. In fact, Burnley's last win away at Sunderland arrived in the aforementioned 1978-79 season.