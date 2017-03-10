Burnley-Liverpool Preview

After an absolutely horrendous month of January which saw Liverpool struggle in the Premier League and get eliminated from both domestic cup competitions, the Reds have bounced back and are again in contention for the top four.

But in order to continue their push for a Champions League berth, they'll need to earn three points Sunday at Anfield against a difficult Burnley side.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were the talk of the Premier League for the first half of the season with their quartet of impressive attacking talent in Philippe Coutinho, Adam Lallana, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. But as good as the attack was, the defence struggled mightily, and combined with an offensive lull in January, caused a five-match winless streak in league play to open 2017.

Things have turned around in recent weeks thanks to impressive wins over Tottenham Hotspur on Feb. 11 and last week's 3-1 win over Arsenal.

Coming off a lackluster 3-1 defeat to Leicester City the previous Monday, Klopp demanded a response from his side, and respond they did, opening the scoring against the Gunners through Firmino after just nine minutes.

Mane doubled the lead and Georginio Wijnaldium salted it away with a third goal in stoppage time as the Reds (15-7-5) collected a much needed three points to move back into the top four with 52 points.

While Klopp is fully aware of Liverpool's consistency issues, he says the club is coming together and there should be no questioning its collective attitude on the pitch.

"I don't want to make it too philosophical - it is obviously the case we are inconsistent," Klopp said. "I know we don't have to doubt the attitude, and the kind of attitude we usually are looking for was here against Arsenal; they were really motivated and you cannot play like this if you have any issues."

Burnley (9-4-14) have risen to near mid-table in 12th place on 31 points. Sean Dyche's side, however, head into Sunday's match winless in four consecutive Premier League fixtures after last week's 3-2 loss to Swansea City.

Andre Gray netted a brace on the day, but it wasn't enough.

Despite the loss, Clarets goalkeeper Paul Robinson insisted the club is keeping their eyes on that 40-point mark.

"We are sitting in the middle of the table but we can't think that's it, we're done now," Robinson said. "We need to push on and get above that 40-point mark and see where we can go, because we are a good enough to team to do so."

Burnley will also glean some confidence from their last encounter with Liverpool in the second week of the season when they collected a 2-0 win at Turf Moor despite conceding just over 80 percent of possession.

Burnley's last win at Anfield was in September 1974. Since then they've drawn one and lost eight of their nine visits there in all competitions, scoring once and conceding 19 goals.

Before losing at Turf Moor in August, Liverpool had won all four of the Premier League games against the Clarets, scoring 11 and conceding none.