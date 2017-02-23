Burnley-Hull City Preview

Burnley have put their Premier League destiny in their own hands on the strength of their play in the friendly confines at Turf Moor.

Over the next month, their success on the road will likely determine if the Clarets continue to control their course to stay in the top flight.

Burnley kick off a four-match road swing Saturday at Humberside, where they face a Hull City side in the throes of a relegation battle.

The Clarets (9-3-13) are comfortably mid-table in 12th place, thanks in large part to taking all but one of their points at home. While there have been signs of improvement outside Turf Moor with goals in their last four road matches in league play, the results continue to lack.

Burnley have absorbed seven defeats on the spin outside Turf Moor and have been outscored 24-5 overall donning their road kits. Add in last weekend's shocking fifth-round FA Cup 1-0 loss to non-League side Lincoln City at home, and there is a sense of urgency to get some kind of result at KCOM Stadium.

"We haven't won away but I'm sure one is going to come," newcomer Ashley Westwood told the team's official website. "We are out of it at the minute and we want to be pushing up and looking above, rather than what's below us.

"We have put ourselves in a great position, but we are not getting carried away. The aim for this club is to stay in the Premier League. That's the main aim."

Manager Sean Dyche was bitterly disappointed in the shock defeat to the Imps in large part due to his team's mindset. He felt they weren't mentally prepared to play as favourites, and Dyche feels that is an important step the club must take if they are going to move beyond simply trying to survive in the top flight.

"The fact is it's the first time since I've been at the club when we were really big favourites. We haven't experienced that before and it can bring a different feeling in the crowd and a different feeling from the players," he noted. "The real assuredness that comes with growth as a footballer, particularly in the Premier League, is the bit that needs to be added, because we want a future where we are the favourites more often.

"That's what's got to change in our psyche."

Dyche will likely revert to most of the starting XI that scraped out a point against champions-elect Chelsea on Feb. 12, with midfielder Jeff Hendrick again available after serving his one-match ban for a red card given against Watford the matchday prior. Belgium international Steven Defour is likely to be unavailable as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Hull City (5-5-15), meanwhile, opted for warm-weather training in Portugal during the break in league play. The time in Iberia could prove important for midfielder Ahmed Elmohamady, who had missed the Tigers' first eight matches after Marco Silva took over the team and appeared off the bench in their 2-0 loss to Arsenal on Feb. 4 before the break.

"It's good to go away with the new lads and the new manager to get the opportunity to show him what I can offer the team," said Elmohamady, who helped Egypt reach the final of the African Cup of Nations in Gabon, where they lost to Cameroon. "It also gives us an extended amount of time to understand more what the new manager wants from us and hopefully this can only benefit us.

"It's going to be a tough run for us both mentally and physically when we get back so we need to prepare as best as we can."

Hull have been strong at home of late, beating Manchester United and Liverpool in the last two matches at KCOM Stadium as part of a four-game winning streak there in all competitions. The Tigers have also recorded their only two clean sheets at home in that span after shipping 21 goals in the first 11 home contests.

The Tigers are also one of the few sides to escape Turf Moor with a point this season after getting a last-gasp equaliser in a 1-1 draw Sept. 10. Since-departed Robert Snodgrass curled home a left-footed free kick from 25 yards in the 95th minute, canceling out a marker by Defour just before the final quarter-hour.

Burnley, though, are 4-1-0 in Premier League matches between the sides, with wins in both their previous visits to Humberside for top-flight clashes.