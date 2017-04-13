Burnley-Everton Preview

Time is running out for Everton in their chase for a Europa League berth.

Ronald Koeman's boys find themselves in seventh place on 54 points with six matches remaining. They are three points behind fifth-placed Manchester United, making Saturday's match against Burnley at Goodison Park of critical importance.

The Toffees (15-9-8) have had consistency problems this season. After stringing together an impressive nine-match unbeaten streak, they slipped to going winless in three of their last five Premier League fixtures prior to last week's 4-2 win over Leicester City. Romelu Lukaku netted a brace to increase his league-leading goal total to 23, while captain Phil Jagielka and Tom Davies also scored in the victory.

Koeman has emphasised that qualifying for the Europa League is the club's goal the rest of the way.

"We would like to play in Europe, even if we have to play qualification games in the summer," he said. "It does not change the date to start our preseason, it means we will have some early competitive games.

"I have that experience (of going through the qualifiers) with Southampton. It's not easy, but we want to be in Europe."

Burnley (10-6-16) have to be relatively satisfied with their season to this point. Sean Dyche's boys are in 12th place on 36 points, eight clear of the drop zone. Dyche has found a counter-attacking style that works well with quick, quality forwards like Andre Gray and Sam Vokes. The Clarets have excelled at home this season, collecting 32 of their 36 points at Turf Moor.

Saturday's game, though, represents another chance for the Clarets to finally pick up their elusive first road win.

The Clarets collected a respectable road point last time out with a scoreless draw against Middlesbrough, but probably felt they should have taken three. Burnley conceded 54 percent of possession as they sat back and tried to hit on the counter-attack, but only managed two shots on frame.

Everton were one of the many teams victimized by Burnley at Turf Moor as Vokes and Scott Arfield scored in the hosts' 2-1 win in October. Vokes has the Toffees in his sights again.

"It was a big win for us earlier in the season," he said. "We lost at home on the first day of the season, so that was quite a wake-up call for us. After that, we beat the likes of Everton and Liverpool, so those results spurred us on at home to get on the run we have done.

"Everton themselves are a strong unit and a big team in this league, so for us we need to take confidence from games like that into the weekend."

Everton have won both of their previous Premier League home games against Burnley, keeping a clean sheet each time. Burnley have not done the league double over Everton since the 1959-60 campaign.