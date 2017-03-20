Bundesliga's youngest coach honored as league's best in 2016

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) -- Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann, the youngest coach in the Bundesliga, has been named the German football federation's coach of the year for 2016.

The 29-year-old Nagelsmann was honored in particular for his work with youth players as he saved Hoffenheim from relegation last season.

Under Nagelsmann this season, Hoffenheim is fourth in the Bundesliga, which would secure a playoff for the Champions League.

Nagelsmann says, ''That such an honor is given to me as a rookie nearly makes me speechless, and that happens rarely.''

Federation sporting director Horst Hrubesch says Nagelsmann ''is a great example of how many talented coaches we have in Germany.''