Bundesliga club Darmstadt invites 'fan' Barack Obama to game

Darmstadt's Terrence Boyd celebrates his side's opening goal during a German first division Bundesliga soccer match between SV Darmstadt 98 and Borussia Dortmund in Darmstadt, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.(AP Photo/Michael Probst)

DARMSTADT, Germany (AP) -- Former U.S. President Barack Obama is apparently a Darmstadt fan and the struggling Bundesliga side has responded by inviting him to one of its home games.

The club says on Twitter, ''Dear (at)BarackObama, since we are apparently already the only European soccer club you follow on Twitter: See you at our stadium?''

In a video attached to the tweet, Darmstadt's American forward Terrence Boyd presents a jersey with Obama's name on it and says it's a ''huge honor'' for the club to be followed by the former U.S. president.

Boyd is the likely reason Obama followed the club on Twitter. The 25-year-old U.S. forward scored in Darmstadt's surprise 2-1 win at home over Borussia Dortmund last weekend.

Despite the win, Darmstadt remains bottom of the 18-team Bundesliga.