Buffalo Bills reach deal to sign receiver Andre Holmes

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) -- The Buffalo Bills have addressed a key offseason need at receiver by agreeing to sign free agent Andre Holmes.

Holmes has five seasons of NFL experience, including the past four in Oakland where he played behind starters Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 208 pounds, Holmes was limited to 14 catches for 126 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games last season. His best year came in 2014, when he had 47 catches for a team-leading 693 yards and four touchdowns.

The Bills are revamping their receivers under new head coach Sean McDermott and coordinator Rick Dennison.

Sammy Watkins is the only returning starter after Buffalo lost Robert Woods and Marquise Goodwin in free agency.

Holmes entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Division II Hillsdale.

