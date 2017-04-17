Buffalo Bills named best landing spot for quarterback Mitch Trubisky

One of the biggest wildcards in the early part of this year’s NFL Draft is the Buffalo Bills. For months now, the team’s mocked first round pick has constantly been under revision. Quarterback, wide receiver, offensive tackle, linebacker. All were positions mocked to the Bills at one point or another for their first round pick.

However, in recent weeks, the team has begun to move back towards the quarterback position. Despite bringing Tyrod Taylor back as the starting quarterback, Buffalo has shown interest in a number of quarterbacks including projected number one quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Originally seen as a candidate for the number one overall selection, Trubisky has a decent shot of calling himself a Bill before the process is all the way over.

Despite this growing interest from the Bills, Buffalo also holds another card in their hands that could increase their interest in drafting Trubisky. Recently, they were named as the best potential landing spot for Trubisky thanks to the fact that they possess offensive coordinator Rick Dennison.

“A better fit for Trubisky would be Buffalo, where new offensive coordinator Rick Dennison will likely run a remedial version of Kyle Shanahan’s scheme for Tyrod Taylor. The upside with Dennison’s scheme is that it often puts the quarterback on the move by design, via rollouts and bootlegs. That’s a good way to smooth Trubisky’s developmental process. When a quarterback is on the move he’s reading only half the field; pocket mechanics aren’t a factor, and he can rely more on his athletic instinct. That’s where Trubisky thrives.”

“With Trubisky, the system will be especially crucial. He is a better out-of-pocket talent than Kirk Cousins, but he still must be an offense’s cog instead of its fulcrum. The complicating factor is that Trubisky is utterly inexperienced playing from under center; every snap he took at North Carolina was from shotgun.”

Given this rightful comparison, the Bills and Trubisky look to be a perfect match for this team going forward. Depending on how much they truly want him, I would not be shocked if the Bills trade up into the top five to land their potential franchise signal caller. That said, I also would not be shocked if Trubisky falls to Buffalo at their current pick, allowing them to select him without trading up.

