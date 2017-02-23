Buccaneers cut CB Verner, save $6.5 million against cap

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released cornerback Alterraun Verner on Thursday.

Verner, 28, played for the Bucs from 2014-16, appearing in 46 games with 23 starts, totaling 141 tackles, 20 passes defensed, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and a half sack. He was a high-priced free agent in 2014, leaving Tennessee for a four-year, $25.5 million contact.

Tampa Bay will save $6.5 million in salary cap room with the move.

Verner no longer was a starter last season, with first-round draft pick Vernon Hargreaves taking his spot.

While with the Titans, Verner, a fourth-rounder in 2010, had 11 interceptions. He parlayed a 2013 Pro Bowl season into the big contract with the Bucs, but his performances never lived up to the deal.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL