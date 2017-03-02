Bubble breakdown: Wake Forest gets the marquee win it was lacking

It took almost four months, but Wake Forest finally nabbed the marquee win it needed to bolster its NCAA tournament resume.

John Collins scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Demon Deacons to an 88-81 upset of eighth-ranked Louisville.

The huge win was only Wake Forest’s second all season against a surefire NCAA tournament team. The Demon Deacons (17-12, 8-9) had also defeated Miami on Jan. 18, but they were 1-9 against RPI top 50 opponents thanks in part to a pair of painful near misses against Duke and another against North Carolina.

It appeared Wednesday’s game might end in more frustration for Wake Forest when Louisville trimmed an 11-point second-half deficit to three with less than five minutes to go. But Konstantinos Mitoglou and Mitchell Wilbekin sank back-to-back 3-pointers and the Demon Deacons were able to close out the Cardinals.

Wake Forest did not wrap up an NCAA bid with the win, but the Demon Deacons took a big step toward that goal. A win at Virginia Tech on Saturday might be enough, as might a couple ACC tournament wins.

It would be a shame if Wake Forest was unable to reach the NCAA tournament because Collins deserves the chance to showcase his talents on that stage. Collins, a surprise candidate for ACC player of the year, sank 7 of 12 shots from the field to finish with 20 or more points for the 12th straight game.

WEEKDAY BUBBLE WINNERS:

Northwestern (21-9, 10-7, KenPom 37, RPI 50): Northwestern sealed its first NCAA tournament bid in the most incredible way imaginable. Dererk Pardon snagged a length-of-the-floor inbound pass from teammate Nathan Taphorn and scored a tie-breaking layup at the buzzer, giving the Wildcats a dramatic 67-65 victory over Michigan. Northwestern had dropped five of its previous seven games entering Wednesday night, raising concerns that a late collapse could cost the Wildcats their bid. But with Wednesday’s win over Michigan, previous victories over Wisconsin, Dayton and Wake Forest and no losses to teams outside the top 100, Northwestern can start to celebrate. The curse is over. The Wildcats are safe.

Illinois (18-12, 8-9, KenPom: 65, RPI: 56): A strong finish to the regular season could propel Illinois to the NCAA tournament. The Illini won for the fifth time in six games on Wednesday night when they survived two potential game-tying shots in the final seconds of a 73-70 victory over Michigan State. Assuming Illinois can avoid a disastrous loss to Rutgers this weekend, the Illini suddenly will have a pretty good case for the NCAA tournament. They have solid wins over Northwestern (2), Michigan, Michigan State and VCU and no losses to any team outside the RPI top 100.

Kansas State (18-12, 7-10, KenPom 35, RPI 67): TCU had lost five straight. Kansas State had dropped eight of 10. As a result, their second meeting this season was as close to a bubble elimination game as you can have at this stage of the season. Kansas State prevailed 75-74 despite nearly letting an 11-point halftime lead slip away. The Wildcats boast quality wins over Oklahoma State, West Virginia and Baylor and no truly dreadful losses, though a 30-point beatdown against Oklahoma wasn’t great. If Kansas State can win its final Big 12 game against Texas Tech and a game or two in the conference tournament, it will certainly have a realistic shot.

Marquette (18-11, 9-8, KenPom 33, RPI 72): Facing Xavier twice without Edmond Sumner sure has been helpful for Marquette. The Golden Eagles got their second victory in less than two weeks against the tailspinning Musketeers, boosting their own NCAA tournament hopes. Throw in a pair of marquee wins against Villanova and Creighton and victories over bubble teams Seton Hall and Georgia, and Marquette has a better list of wins than many other bubble teams on this list. The Golden Eagles can further solidify their position with a season sweep of Creighton on Saturday or with a deep run in the Big East tournament.

Georgia (18-12, 9-8 KenPom 52, RPI 54): A one-point home win over Auburn is typically not worth getting excited about, but Georgia will take it under the circumstances. The Bulldogs are still without Yante Maten, who suffered a knee injury two minutes into a Feb. 18 loss to Kentucky and has missed his team’s past three games. Credit Georgia for staying afloat without Maten, but the Bulldogs need to do more to get a bid. A win at Arkansas on Saturday would boost a resume devoid of marquee wins, as would picking off someone good in the SEC tournament.

Read More