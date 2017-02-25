Bubble breakdown: Michigan takes down Purdue, nears lock status

Michigan’s fifth win in its last six was its most impressive yet, an upset of No. 14 Purdue. (AP)

What has happened to Michigan?

Three weeks ago, that was the pertinent question. The Wolverines lost at home to Ohio State, their second-straight defeat, and a team that had returned most of the pieces from an NCAA Tournament team looked destined for the NIT.

Fast forward to the present, and Michigan isn’t just on the bubble; after an electrifying 82-70 win over Purdue, their second over a Big Ten favorite in two weeks, the Wolverines have skipped off the bubble and likely into the NCAA Tournament.

John Beilein’s team has won five of six, and has looked extremely impressive in the process. The fun began with a 29-point pounding of Michigan State. It picked up steam with a win at Indiana and home victory over Wisconsin. The latest performance — 1.32 points per possession against a top-15 team — was evidence of Michigan’s rise, from a mediocre team in a mediocre conference to an outstanding offense capable of shooting over, passing around and punishing some of the nation’s best defenses.

Michigan certainly looks NCAA tournament worthy; barring a collapse, its résumé will too.

Here’s a look at other bubble teams who have helped or hurt their causes on the second to last weekend of the regular season.

Weekend Bubble Winners

Middle Tennessee State (25-4, 15-1, KenPom 41, RPI 32): The Blue Raiders won at UAB Sunday, making a 17-1 conference record and 27-4 overall mark a strong probability heading into the Conference-USA tournament. Could they be at-large candidates even with a loss in the tournament? Maybe. They have non-conference wins over Vanderbilt, at Ole Miss, at Belmont, and on a neutral site over UNC-Wilmington, another strong mid-major. Three of their four losses are bad, but a respectable non-conference schedule should have them in the mix.

Indiana (16-13, 6-10, KenPom 49, RPI 88): The Hoosiers stayed alive with a last-second win over Northwestern. They still have a lot more work to do, however, and probably need at least one of their two upcoming road games, at Purdue and at Ohio State, plus at least one Big Ten tournament win. After all, they’ve still lost seven of their last nine.

Michigan (19-10, 9-7, KenPom 28, RPI 53): In addition to recent wins over Michigan State, Wisconsin and now Purdue, the Wolverines have November neutral site wins over Marquette and SMU. Both how aged well. Michigan isn’t quite secure yet, but one more victory — at Northwestern or Nebraska, or at the Big Ten tournament — would probably be enough.

Providence (18-11, 8-8, KenPom 56, RPI 55): Four wins in a row, all over for KenPom top-40 teams, for the Friars after Saturday’s triumphant battle against Marquette. Providence has gone from a bubble afterthought to “in” 15 days away from Selection Sunday.

Rhode Island (19-9, 11-5, KenPom 54, RPI 47): Rhode Island resuscitated its March hopes by battling back from an early deficit against VCU for a crucial 69-59 win, the Rams’ third straight victory. A home loss to Fordham 10 days ago still stings, but Rhode Island has at least taken the necessary steps since then to keep itself in contention. Its remaining two games, at St. Joe’s and home against Davidson, are more or less must-wins.

Dayton (23-5, 14-2, KenPom 33, RPI 23): The Flyers came back to force overtime at Davidson Friday night, then won in OT. They’re not yet a lock because of the lack of quality wins, but one more win would probably be enough.

Other bubble winners: California (beat Oregon State Friday); Wichita State (won at Missouri State); Seton Hall (won at DePaul); Illinois State (won at Northern Iowa); Vanderbilt (beat Mississippi State); Virginia Tech (won at Boston College); Arkansas (won at Auburn)

Weekend Bubble Losers

Northwestern (20-9, 9-7, KenPom 36, RPI 45): Northwestern fans are in full-on freak out mode after a loss to Indiana. The Wildcats led the Hoosiers by two with under 10 seconds remaining, then fouled Thomas Bryant on a dunk for an and-one. Northwestern has now lost five of seven, and its final two games are against Michigan and Purdue. It is still on the right side of the bubble, but needs another win to stay there.

Kansas State (17-12, 6-10, KenPom 30, RPI 61): Oklahoma 81, Kansas State 51. Oof. The Wildcats have lost five of their last six, eight of their last 10, and have fallen out of the tournament field as things stand right now.

