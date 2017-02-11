Bubble breakdown: Momentum-killing loss shrinks Syracuse's margin for error

Just when it seemed Syracuse was surging back into NCAA tournament contention, the Orange suffered a damaging loss.

They fell 80-75 against a Pittsburgh team that entered play having dropped eight of its previous nine games.

Overpowered on the glass by Pittsburgh forwards Sheldon Jeter and Michael Young, Syracuse fell behind by as many as 12 points midway through the second half. Full-court pressure helped the desperate Orange storm back into striking distance, but their last chance slipped away when a pass from John Gillon bounced off Tyler Lydon’s fingers with the deficit at four and 50 seconds remaining.

Syracuse’s loss snaps a five-game win streak and adds to the topsy-turvy nature of the Orange’s NCAA tournament resume.

On the one hand, Syracuse (16-10, 8-5) owns victories over Virginia, Florida State, Wake Forest and Miami, each of whom are among the KenPom top 40. On the other hand, the Orange also have lost to the likes of UConn, St. John’s, Boston College and Pittsburgh, none of whom will sniff the NCAA tournament this season.

Saturday’s loss is especially costly for Syracuse because of its upcoming schedule in the loaded ACC. The Orange have two games left against Louisville and a home game left against Duke in addition to a pair of games against better-than-expected Georgia Tech.

To feel good about its NCAA tournament chances entering the ACC tournament, Syracuse may have to win three of those games. That’s doable, but it will take a far better effort than the one the Orange delivered Saturday.

Saturday’s Bubble Winners

Dayton (19-5, 10-2, RPI 27, KenPom 33): The weekend’s biggest bubble winner might not have actually played on Saturday; Dayton scored a huge road victory Friday night over fellow bubbler Rhode Island. The win over the Rams might be the Flyers’ best of the season, which tells you why they’re a bubble team at 19-5, but also tells you why Friday’s game was so crucial.

Georgetown (14-12, 5-8, RPI 65, KenPom 52): It’s a testament to how bad the bubble is this year that Georgetown continues to hang on the fringes. The Hoyas have a few strong wins over Oregon (without a healthy Dillon Brooks), Creighton (without Maurice Watson) and Butler, but that doesn’t fully atone for the Hoyas slew of losses. What Georgetown needs at this point is wins of any kind, and Saturday’s 80-62 rout of fellow bubble team Marquette qualifies as a decent one. It’s a good start, but Georgetown needs to at least get back to .500 in Big East play to have realistic hope.

Wake Forest (15-10, 6-7, RPI 31, KenPom 30): Computers love Wake Forest. Human beings tend to be a little more skeptical. But both will gain a little more confidence in the Demon Deacons after watching them run a fading NC State team off the floor en route to an 88-58 rout. A win like this is certainly better than losing, but this is not the type of result Wake Forest needs to get off the bubble. The Demon Deacons need quality wins to go with their lone KenPom top 75 victory over Miami last month. Chances await against Duke, Louisville and Virginia Tech in the coming weeks. Wake Forest needs to take advantage of a couple of those.

Providence (15-11, 5-8, RPI 76, KenPom 61): The Friars aren’t anywhere near the NCAA tournament right now, but Saturday’s win over Butler gives them life. One of the reasons it does is the upcoming schedule, which gives them two further opportunities against Xavier and at Creighton.

Oklahoma State (16-9, 5-7, RPI 30, KenPom 21): The Cowboys are on the right side of the bubble at the moment, and could make the tournament by simply holding serve at home over the final month of the season. They did that Saturday, beating Texas in a game that was less about winning than avoiding a bad loss.

Other bubble winners: Minnesota (beat Rutgers), Utah (beat Washington)

Saturday’s Bubble Losers

Texas Tech (16-9, 4-8, RPI 89, KenPom 41): Texas Tech had Kansas on the ropes in Lubbock on Saturday afternoon after national player of the year candidate Frank Mason fouled out with more than three minutes to go. Alas, the Red Raiders couldn’t finish, falling by a single point for a second straight game on a Josh Jackson free throw with less than three seconds to go. The narrow loss is a killer for a Texas Tech team on the fringes of the bubble picture because of its lack of quality wins. Aside from home victories over West Virginia, Kansas State and TCU, there’s not much of note on the Red Raiders’ resume.

