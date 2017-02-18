Bubble breakdown: Missed opportunities abound in the ACC

Three weeks and one day before the NCAA men’s basketball selection committee reveals its 68-team field for the 2017 NCAA tournament, no conference in America houses more intriguing candidates for that 68-team field than the ACC.

And at around 1:45 ET on Saturday afternoon, three of those candidates were immersed in battles — battles that, if they were to end victoriously, could have drastically changed the discussions the committee will have on Selection Sunday. Clemson trailed Miami by two late in the second half in Coral Gables. Wake Forest was knotted up with Duke at halftime in Durham. Virginia Tech led Louisville by one on the road.

The Tigers and Demon Deacons in particular have two of the trickiest résumés in college basketball, in part because both had been in similar situations before, and in part because on almost all those occasions, both had come up short. Clemson had been within a few possessions of potential tournament teams in the second halves of eight other conference games; they had lost seven of them. Wake had taken this same Duke team to the wire in Winston-Salem three weeks prior; but it had coughed up a double-digit lead.

Both desperately needed to reverse the trend on Saturday. Neither could.

Clemson couldn’t quite get over the hump down south, falling 71-65 to the Hurricanes. Wake Forest came up just short at Cameron Indoor Stadium, 99-94. Virginia Tech, despite shooting 17 for 26 from 3, couldn’t hold off Louisville and lost, 94-90. Three massive opportunities fell by the wayside.

In fact, missed opportunities have been the story of Saturday, Feb. 18 on the bubble. Texas Tech had a final-possession shot in overtime to pick up its second top-10 upset of the week, but ended up succumbing to West Virginia in double OT. Seton Hall was overwhelmed by Villanova at home.

Here’s a look at all the action on the fringes of the NCAA tournament field on the third-to-last Saturday of the 2016-17 regular season:

Saturday’s Bubble Winners

VCU (22-5, 12-2, KenPom 41, RPI 25): We begin on Friday night, and we begin in the A-10, where the conference’s co-leaders have begun to pull away. VCU picked up an important road win at Richmond that, barring a collapse over the final four games of the regular season, should secure the Rams an at-large bid.

Wichita State (25-4, 15-1, KenPom 13, RPI 43): The Shockers beat Northern Iowa, which doesn’t even resemble a résumé-defining win. But at this point, it’s clear that Wichita State’s bubble case, should they lose in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, won’t be based on big wins. It will be based on number of wins. And if that’s not enough, maybe the committee will have to factor in the eye test, or metrics like KenPom that go beyond wins, losses and strength of schedule, and also factor in margin of victory. Maybe they’ll go beyond “who’d you play, who’d you beat and where did you beat them?” and add “how much did you beat them by?” In that sense, the Shockers’ dominant second-half and 73-44 victory over the Panthers constitutes a successful afternoon.

Miami (18-8, 8-6, KenPom 35, RPI 50): The Hurricanes should be in, but haven’t entirely cleared the bubble. A win over Clemson at home doesn’t put them over the top either. But avoiding bad losses will be enough for Jim Larranaga’s club, and that’s exactly what Miami did Saturday.

Pittsburgh (15-12, 4-10, KenPom 70, RPI 59): A couple weeks ago, Pitt looked like one of the worst, if not the worst, teams in the ACC. And the Panthers still might be. But they knocked off Florida State Saturday, and now own wins over Marquette (neutral), Maryland (road), Penn State (neutral), Virginia (home), Syracuse (home) and the Seminoles (home). They really only have two bad losses, to Duquesne and at NC State. Is that not a résumé at least worthy of NCAA tournament consideration? Pitt hasn’t been discussed at all as a bubble team. It might be time to open up those discussions.

Other bubble winners: Kansas State (won at Texas); Tennessee (beat Missouri); Dayton (beat St. Bonaventure)

[Tourney Pick’em is open! Sign up now | Bracket Big Board]

Saturday’s Bubble Losers

Clemson (14-12, 4-10, KenPom 37, RPI 51): The Tigers just can’t stop narrowly missing opportunities. Other ACC bubblers followed in their footsteps Saturday, but Brad Brownell’s team has been doing it throughout conference play. Clemson lost in overtime to North Carolina, by five points at Notre Dame, by four points to Virginia, by one point to Virginia Tech, by one point to Syracuse, and by two points at Duke, and now by six points at Miami on Saturday in a game that was tight throughout. If the Tigers had one two of those seven games, they’d be in the field as of now. Because they haven’t, they’re probably still on the outside looking in.

Read More