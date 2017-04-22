Bruins survive elimination, beat Senators in double OT (Video)

The Boston Bruins held off playoff elimination with a 3-2 comeback double overtime Game 5 victory at the Ottawa Senators on Friday.

Young forward Sean Kuraly scored the first two goals of his NHL career, including the game-winner, to send the series back to Boston for Game 6 on Sunday. In the second extra session, Kuraly put home a rebound at the 10:19 mark to give his team the victory.

“It feels good,” Kuraly said. “Keep the series going and do what we came here to do. It was a good night.”

The Bruins entered the game down 3-1 in the series and also had to deal with several forms of adversity in the contest to ultimately triumph. Near the end of the first overtime, a goal by forward Noel Acciari was disallowed because of goaltender interference.

They also had to deal with an early Senators lead, which bent the Bruins but ultimately didn’t break them.

A breakaway goal by Ottawa forward Mark Stone at the 11:19 mark of the first period put his team ahead 1-0.

Then just 30 seconds into the second period Senators forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau put Ottawa up 2-0 on another breakaway.

The Bruins then started to limit their mistakes and clamped down on the Senators defensively. Meanwhile their offense picked up some traction and began to cut into the lead.

At the 8:40 mark of the second period, Bruins forward David Pastrnak finished a chance off a feed by forward Brad Marchand his team back within one with a goal at 2-1.

Then at the 17:05 mark of the frame, Kuraly slipped the puck past Anderson for his first career NHL goal to knot the game at 2-2.

The 24-year-old Kuraly was one of the pieces acquired by the Bruins in the 2015 trade that sent goaltender Martin Jones to the San Jose Sharks. Kuraly played eight games with the Bruins this season and notched one assist. With the Providence Bruins of the AHL he had 26 points in 54 games. He was in the lineup Friday because Boston forward Ryan Spooner wasn’t healthy and overall Kuraly ended up being Boston’s unsung hero.

“One door closes and another one opens,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said of Kuraly. “He kind of took advantage of his opportunities. He started at the bottom of the lineup. Tonight we just needed him more, and he had the energy.”

Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask was stellar in stopping 41 of 43 shots on goal to pick up the win. He also stopped all 19 Senators shots on goal in the extra sessions. Ottawa’s Craig Anderson made 36 saves on 39 shots on goal.

Senators captain Erik Karlsson logged a game-high 41:51 of ice-time while Boston’s 40-year-old captain Zdeno Chara led the Bs with 36:46 of ice-time.

Boston was able to complete the comeback without forward David Krejci who went down with a lower-body injury in the first period.

“We get over it that and we’ll move on,” Ottawa coach Guy Boucher said. “I’ve said it since the beginning, it’s going to be a tough long series and that’s exactly what it is.”

