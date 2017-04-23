Bruins shoot puck over the glass 3 times in first period (Video)

Bruins’ Sean Kuraly shoots the puck over the glass early in the first period of Game 6 against the Senators.

Taking a penalty for shooting the puck over the glass 17 seconds into a home elimination game is a less than ideal way to start.

That was the situation the Bruins found themselves in to start Game 6, and it only went downhill from there as Boston managed to take two more delay of game penalties before the first 20 minutes were in the books.

Game 5 hero Sean Kuraly got the party started early by firing the puck over the bench despite being in full control of the situation.

Next up was Joe Morrow, who also fired one over the glass near the Bruins bench. This one is a little more forgiving than Kuraly’s, but not by much — he sailed that thing.

And just because the playoffs aren’t crazy enough, the Bruins were hit with a third infraction minutes later when Colin Miller accidentally swatted the puck over the glass.

The Bruins managed to kill off all three minors and actually went into the intermission with a lead after cashing in on a power play of their own late in the period.

This would be weird enough on its own, but it’s even more bizarre considering the Bruins have made a habit of dumping the puck over the glass in this series.

In Game 5 on Friday, Noel Acciari took one in the second and Dominic Moore nearly caused Bruce Cassidy’s head to explode when he was penalized late in the third period of Boston’s double OT win.

Zdeno Chara started the trend when he gave the fans a souvenir with 13 seconds remaining in Boston’s Game 2 loss. But much like Game 6, the Senators were unable to capitalize on those ill-timed penalties, although they did score shortly after Chara came out of the box in Game 2.

In total, the Bruins have killed off six delay of game penalties this series, which accounts for nearly 30 percent of the man advantages they’ve handed to Ottawa.

Fortunately for the Senators, Clarke MacArthur’s overtime goal ensured this was a footnote and not a turning point in the series.